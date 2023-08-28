"The internet world is too sensitive": KFC's alleged racist advertisement controversy explained as netizens clapback at online backlash 

KFC Canada’s new campaign is being bashed by social media users, as many are alleging that it is “racially insensitive.” The campaign was first shared by KFC’s director of marketing, Azim Akhtar, on Twitter. In the pictures, two Black men and a woman of color with their reflections on spoons and forks can be seen eating chicken with their hands.

Depicting their tagline, “finger lickin’ good,” the men and the woman can be seen licking their fingers as they seem to be enjoying their KFC meal. The marketing director shared the images and said:

Expand Tweet

However, as soon as the campaign was released on social media, many users slammed the brand and claimed that the images were “racist.” However, as soon as the company took note of the backlash, they immediately released the full campaign, which was an ad showing White, Black, Asian, old, and young people.

Sharing the same, the marketing director claimed that through the campaign, KFC actually tried to “represent Canada’s diversity.” In a tweet, he wrote:

Expand Tweet

However, as the company shared its side of the story, and gave clarification for the new campaign, netizens began to clap back at the criticism, and many also commented on how social media users should be more relaxed, and not so “sensitive.” As an Instagram account, @TheShadeRoom shared about the entire controversy online, one user reacted and said:

Social media users come in support of the chicken brand as the marketing team releases the full campaign. (Image via Instagram)

“The concept was great”: Social media users react to KFC’s response to the backlash

As KFC shared its entire campaign, and the idea behind the same, many social media users reacted by claiming that the “concept was great,” and it was just the execution that “missed the mark.”

After massive backlash, netizens finally came in support of the chicken chain and clapped back at the users still slamming the company.

As Azim Akhtar, the marketing director of KFC Canada shared the entire campaign, many users commented and said:

Social media users come in support of the chicken brand as the marketing team releases the full campaign. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users come in support of the chicken brand as the marketing team releases the full campaign. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users come in support of the chicken brand as the marketing team releases the full campaign. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users come in support of the chicken brand as the marketing team releases the full campaign. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users come in support of the chicken brand as the marketing team releases the full campaign. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users come in support of the chicken brand as the marketing team releases the full campaign. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users come in support of the chicken brand as the marketing team releases the full campaign. (Image via Twitter)

On the other hand, a few Instagram pages, like @TheShadeRoom also talked about the whole controversy, and this is how netizens reacted:

Social media users come in support of the chicken brand as the marketing team releases the full campaign. (Image via Instagram)

Social media users come in support of the chicken brand as the marketing team releases the full campaign. (Image via Instagram)

Social media users come in support of the chicken brand as the marketing team releases the full campaign. (Image via Instagram)

Social media users come in support of the chicken brand as the marketing team releases the full campaign. (Image via Instagram)

Social media users come in support of the chicken brand as the marketing team releases the full campaign. (Image via Instagram)

Even though several social media users are bashing the people who slammed KFC, many still continue to speak against the brand and the campaign, as they claim that they are not convinced by the explanation or the campaign.