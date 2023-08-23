Who is Andrea Dipre? Video of Italian lawyer insulting KFC employees sparks backlash online

A video of Andrea Dipre has been floating on social media, where the Italian lawyer and YouTuber can be seen abusing and yelling at the KFC employees after he was allegedly denied to charge his phone. In the short clip of 1 minute and 16 seconds, Andrea shouts at the staff and repeatedly calls them cuss words.

He said:

“This is my last time in KFC. This is the most stupid fast food ever. Shame on you. You are finished.”

In the video, the staff first remains quiet but ultimately loses their cool, as towards the end of the video, there was an exchange of words between the staff and the YouTuber. The footage soon spread on social media, as it was first shared on the internet by a Reddit user, @Nasa_gov.

Born in November 1974, Andrea Dipre is an Italian lawyer, TV host, art critic, and YouTuber. Born and brought up in Tione di Trento. He started his career as an art critic but slowly rented two channels to host artists and introduce artworks to the public. He owns multiple YouTube channels where he posts interviews, etc.

Andrea Dipre is known for his interviews, political ideas, and work on TV: More details about the Italian lawyer revealed

Andrea Dipre is a famous man on social media, and many have been following him for his views on politics, art, and much more. Each of his channels has a good following of over 50K followers. He first rose to fame when he interviewed the artist Osvaldo Panicci in 2013. He then started interviewing more and more people. Furthermore, Andrea has been strict with his Catholic ideas.

He studied law, became a lawyer, and started practicing in the Naples Court. He also ran for regional elections and mayor of Stenico but lost both. Things became a little tricky for Dipre in 2011 after he was accused of fraud while participating in the show Mi Manda Raitre.

At the time, he was accused of defrauding his artist clients, as many claimed that he engaged in a furious argument with the art critic Achille Bonito Oliva. As a result, he was removed from the list of lawyers, making his career difficult.

Social media users outraged as Andrea Dipre, an Italian lawyer misbehaves with KFC employees

As the video of the YouTuber and lawyer spread on social media, a few users reacted to it as a Reddit user, @Nasa_gov, shared the video.

Social media users blast Andrea, as a video of him yelling at KFC employees goes viral online. (Image via Reddit)

Andrea Dipre has not reacted to the allegations and has remained tight-lipped about the matter. However, the netizens are blasting the YouTuber for misbehaving with the KFC employees, and some even demand an apology.