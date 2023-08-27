Why were Erica Mena and Bambi arrested? Mugshot pictures go viral in wake of bar fight fiasco

VH1's Love & Hip Hop stars Erica Mena and Bambi were arrested on Friday, August 25, as they got into a fight at a bar in Buckhead. Atlanta police said that reports of a physical altercation came in around 11:40 pm on Friday, and the officer who was nearby responded to this incident.

Police further said that four people were involved in this—Erica Mena, Bambi Richardson, Kareem Cadet, and Rodney Shaw. It was further mentioned that as the officer tried to tackle this situation, the reality stars started becoming physically aggressive towards him.

As of now, there are no reports of what caused the physical altercation. The police said that these people were asked to leave by a security guard at the bar. However, they did not leave, and a physical fight started taking place.

Fulton County Jail said that all of them were charged with willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer. Moreover, Erica was charged with four charges, including battery against an officer and another simple battery.

Mugshot pictures of reality stars Erica Mena and Bambi are currently doing the rounds on the internet

Mugshots of the Love & Hip Hop stars are currently doing the rounds on the internet. Several social media users reacted to those and said that Erica looks like she is still drunk and does not know where she is. Some of the internet users joked about this and said that Erica looked like an elf.

Social media users' reaction on mugshot images (Image via snip from Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Internet users' reaction ( (Image via snip from Instagram/@theshaderoom)

All of them are currently in custody. They were booked into the Fulton County Jail.

Love & Hip Hop's Erica Mena has been appearing on the show since 2011

Love & Hip Hop is a reality TV show that has been running since 2011. In the show, they invite several hip-hop and R&B artists and show how they are in real life. The first season of this show premiered on March 6, 2011. The show is popular for inviting stars like Cardi B, Soulja Boy, and Ray J, among others.

Currently, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is going on, and Erica Mena made her appearance on this season too. She is popular for her appearance in Love & Hip Hop: New York, too. Notably, she shot to fame after appearing in the music videos of artists like Akon, Chris Brown, and Fat Joe, among others.

This is not the first time Erica Mena has been arrested. In 2018, she was arrested after a dispute with her boyfriend. Their roommates at the time called the police. Later, Erica and her boyfriend were released on bail.