What happened to Lara Emanuele? NJ teacher reported missing in June found dead

46-year-old Lara Emanuele's remains were discovered on November 19, Sunday, in a wooded area off of Howard Boulevard and Route 80 in Roxbury Township. Lara was reported missing on June 7, 2023, after she failed to return from work. Several search operations have been conducted to locate Lara's whereabouts until recently.

Upon thorough investigation, cops couldn't find her location but recovered her vehicle from the parking zone of a hotel on Howard Boulevard. Authorities also found a handwritten note mentioning that she didn't want to be found. According to prosecutors, the tragic discovery could bring closure for her family.

Expand Tweet

NJ teacher, Lara Emanuele, has been found dead in a wooded area in Roxbury Township after she was reported missing a few months back

The months-long search for an Alexander Hamilton Elementary School teacher has come to an unfortunate end after her remains were discovered on Sunday. Her vehicle was found abandoned in the Holiday Inn Express parking space in Mount Arlington. According to authorities, K9 Denali, a dog that the Ramapo Search and Rescue Organization owns, found the remains. Roxbury Police Chief Dean Adone expressed gratitude to all agencies that helped locate the missing woman.

The Morris County Medical Examiner’s Office issued a statement regarding the tragic discovery and the incident and said,

"At this time, there is nothing to indicate a suspicious cause of death, and the Medical Examiner’s Office has listed the cause and manner of death as undetermined."

Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll mentioned that he believes that Lara Emanuele has taken her own life because of the aforementioned handwritten note found in her vehicle. Carroll added:

"Surveillance footage from Walmart showed her shopping alone prior to her disappearance, and additional footage showed her exiting her vehicle in the parking lot alone and departing of her own free will."

The prosecutor's office stated that they usually don't release all details regarding an investigation to the public. However, regarding Lara Emanuele's disappearance, several details have been shared to maintain transparency.

Authorities have expressed condolences to Lara's family for the tragic outcome of the investigation

Prosecutor Carroll mentioned that the beloved teacher's disappearance gained the attention and concern of several people. He added,

"Ms. Emanuele was a special person to her students, co-workers, family, and the community. I realize her disappearance has also generated rumors on social media that foul play was involved."

Morris County Sheriff James Gannon issued a statement that said,

"The Roxbury Police Department and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Missing Persons Unit never gave up on this investigation, and I am grateful for the members of my office who contributed to the resolution of this case."

Expand Tweet

According to the official website of the Morris County government, several law enforcement agencies were involved in the search for missing Lara Emanuele. This includes the Roxbury Police Department, Morris County Sheriff’s Office, New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit, New Jersey State Police K9 Unit, Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office K9, and more.