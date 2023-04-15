What happened to Linnon Latham? Body of missing 18-year-old Miramar teen found in lake 

18-year-old Linnon Latham was last seen near Vizcaya Park at 11:30 pm on Tuesday. The same was confirmed by Miramar Police officials. On Thursday, the search for the boy came to an end when police discovered his body in a lake in the Vizcaya community.

No foul play has been suspected as of now, however, the cause of death is yet to be determined. Law enforcement officers did not reveal details of how they recovered Latham's body.

Several law enforcement agencies are looking into the matter to unearth the chain of events that transpired that night. Police have also urged the public to reach out to them regarding the case if they have any tips or information that could be useful.

Law enforcement officials revealed that 18-year-old Linnon Latham vanished after he was last seen on Tuesday at 11:30 pm near Vizcaya Park at 14200 SW 55 St. A police spokesperson named Tania Rues confirmed the same.

Rues further stated:

“At the present time, no foul play is suspected.”

After Latham disappeared on Tuesday, authorities launched search parties to locate the 18-year-old boy. Several local government officials, along with celebrities, showed support to Latham’s mother while she looked for her teenage son. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and red Adidas joggers along with Gucci slides.

Officials then believed that the disappearance was “suspicious” and they were concerned about his safety. Law enforcement agencies like the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Miami-Dade Police Department, Pembroke Pines Police Department, and the South Florida Water Management District offered assistance in locating Linnon Latham.

Miramar Police @MiramarPD Missing: Linnon Latham, 18, was last seen on 4/11/2023 at approx. 11:30 p.m., near Vizcaya Park, located on the 14200 block of SW 55 Street. He was wearing a white t-shirt, red Adidas jogger & Gucci slides. Anyone with info. on his whereabouts is urged to call police immediately. Missing: Linnon Latham, 18, was last seen on 4/11/2023 at approx. 11:30 p.m., near Vizcaya Park, located on the 14200 block of SW 55 Street. He was wearing a white t-shirt, red Adidas jogger & Gucci slides. Anyone with info. on his whereabouts is urged to call police immediately. https://t.co/yLwULmVVbQ

Latham’s body was found in a lake near the Vizcaya Park area, where he was last seen before he disappeared

After finding Linnon Latham’s body, police officials said:

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the search for Linnon ‘LJ’ Latham has come to a close.”

They discovered his body in a lake on Thursday in the Vizcaya Park area, where he was last seen before he disappeared. His remains were sent to the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine his cause of death.

Authorities have urged anyone with information regarding Linnon’s disappearance or his death to reach out to Broward County Crime Stoppers.

Miramar Police @MiramarPD (1/2) It is with a heavy heart that we announce the search for Linnon “LJ” Latham has come to a close. His body was located in a lake Thursday evening in the Vizcaya community. Although at present time no foul play is suspected, LJ’s cause of death will be determined by the (1/2) It is with a heavy heart that we announce the search for Linnon “LJ” Latham has come to a close. His body was located in a lake Thursday evening in the Vizcaya community. Although at present time no foul play is suspected, LJ’s cause of death will be determined by the https://t.co/CiUqPZSger

In a separate case, a 35-year-old man also went missing on March 30 from Sullivan County. Unfortunately, he too was found dead in a marshy land. Back in 2021, it was found that more than 500,000 people were reported missing at the time. Although many are found, a large number of people do not get located.

