Who is Olivia Lynch? Wild Ferns Nature Brooklyn teacher sparks outrage over removal of missing Jewish children posters

Wild Ferns Nature Enrichment Program teacher Olivia Lynch is getting blasted across social media platforms after allegedly tearing down posters of kidnapped Jewish children. The incident took place in Brooklyn and comes amid Israel’s ongoing conflict with Gaza.

X (formerly known as Twitter) user @skjask took to the site and said:

The netizen also attached a 32-second-long video of Olivia Lynch. In the short clip, an unidentified man can be heard asking Lynch why she was ripping off the poster in question from a pole. She goes on to flip the man who was recording the interaction. Lynch was accompanied by another unidentified man who was seen smoking a cigarette.

A person in the background was also heard saying:

“Because I was in the Israeli army and you guys don’t know sh*t.”

As Lynch continued to tear the poster down, the man added:

“That six-month old really did a lot to you, huh?”

Lynch proceeded to flip off the man and say:

“F**k Israel, f**k you. f**k your propaganda.”

At the time of writing this article, the video had amassed a million views across social media platforms.

Olivia Lynch is a graduate of Sarah Lawrence college

According to Olivia Lynch’s now-deleted LinkedIn account, she has been working at the Wild Ferns Nature Enrichment Program for the past year. Their official website stated that teachers educate students to explore their creativity using art.

She is also an employee at Prospect Park, where she has been teaching for the past four years. Her bio on their official website reads:

“As an artist and musician, she often merges her creative and teaching practices with one another, and is always thrilled to see what children can create in an environment that is encouraging and respectful of their ideas.”

Her LinkedIn account also revealed that she has worked at Brooklyn Nature Days, Simon Lee Gallery, Artist Studio, Miss Read Book Fair, and Willamette Week amongst other companies.

She is a Sarah Lawrence College graduate, where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in German language and art studies. Lynch also studied at Bard College Berlin, A Liberal Arts University.

She has amassed 576 followers on her official Instagram account, which has now been turned private.

“Disgrace”: Olivia Lynch comes under fire after antisemitic video goes viral

Internet users were shocked by the clip and were quick to investigate Lynch’s identity. Many also relentlessly attacked her online and called for her to be terminated from employment. A few tweets read:

At the time of writing this article, she had not addressed the video online.

Meanwhile, according to the head of the media office in Gaza, the death toll in the city now stands at 9,500. Over 32,000 individuals have sustained injuries as well.

Nearly 1,400 people lost their lives in Israel during Hamas’ initial assault.

As the Middle Eastern conflict continues to make headlines, the U.S. has witnessed a surplus of antisemitic aggressions. Recently, UPenn student Tara Tarawneh even called Hamas’ assault “glorious, joyful and powerful” during a demonstration.