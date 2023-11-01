What did Patrick Dai say? Cornell University student arrested over horrific anti-jewish threats

Cornell University student Patrick Dai was recently arrested after making antisemitic threats towards the Ivy League campus. Along with issuing intimdating remarks of s*xual assault, he also warned the community of bringing “an assault rifle to campus.” One of the threats read:

"The genocidal fascist zionist regime will be destroyed."

Dai is a Cornell University junior majoring in engineering. A federal complaint was filed against him after he took to social media to post threats to kill, threaten, and injure the Jewish community in the prestigious university.

Trigger Warning: The following article contains details related to s*xual assault and antisemitism. Readers discretion is advised.

Following similar ultimatums, he was formally charged and can now possibly spend up to five years in prison. Meanwhile, the educational institution released a statement confirming that the 21-year-old in question was in custody.

The New York State Police troopers formally charged Dai on Tuesday. The FBI also stated in a document that Patrick Dai was found after tracing his IP address.

Following the arrest, Joel M. Malina, the Vice President of University Relations from Cornell University, said in a statement:

“We remain shocked by and condemn these horrific, antisemitic threats and believe they should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. We know that our campus community will continue to support one another in the days ahead. Cornell Police will maintain its heightened security presence on campus as the university continues to focus on supporting the needs of our students, faculty and staff.”

Patrick Dai threatened to "shoot up" Cornell University's Kosher dining hall

The youngster took to the public-school forum to post antisemitic and threatening messages, one of which read:

“R*pe and kill all the jew women before they birth more jewish hitlers.”

According to NBC New York, Patrick Dai also threated to “shoot up 104 west.” This was a reference to the Cornell dining hall that largely caters to Kosher diets. The building is also placed next to the campus’ Jewish center.

In another post, Dai said that he would “stab” and “slit the throat” of any Jewish man he saw on campus. He also threatened to bring an assault rifle on campus and fire at Jewish people.

Dai is expected to face the federal magistrate on Wednesday in Syracuse, New York. Along with possibly spending up to five years in prison, he can also be asked to pay a fine of up to $250,000.

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul visited the university on Monday and met with their community. She also took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to say:

“When I met with Cornell students yesterday, I promised them we would do everything possible to find the perpetrator. Public safety is my top priority and I’m committed to combatting hate and bias wherever it rears its ugly head.”

Expand Tweet

Patrick Dai’s arrest comes days after the university was put on high alert after Jewish students expressed doubt over their safety.

Phrases like “F**k Israel” were also scrawled on sidewalks at the Ithaca campus recently in light of the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict as well.