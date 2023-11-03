What did Natasha Dach say? Apple employee fired after antisemitic Instagram post

Natasha Dach, a technical specialist and manager apprentice at Apple recently came under fire for posting a controversial Instagram story that was perceived to be anti-Semitic. In her controversial Instagram post, Dach seemed to take pride in her German roots and made comments that infuriated people. Dach is currently settled in Istanbul, Turkey, according to her now-deleted LinkedIn profile.

She addressed her message to the “Zionists” on her list of followers who had unfollowed her or planned to do so. Calling them “thieves” and “murderers," Dach accused “Zionists” of sneaking into countries, stealing people’s jobs, homes, and lives, bullying them, and torturing them.

“And when people act on it, you call it terrorism. You are doing this for generations. Invasion is the only thing you are capable of,” Natasha Dach added in the post.

Natasha Dach concluded her message to the "Zionists” by calling them “terrorists”, and stating that they would be known as such in history. Her remarks were an apparent reference to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas which has caused over eight thousand fatalities and even more casualties so far.

Dach deleted her Instagram and LinkedIn profiles after receiving severe backlash for her remarks. The backlash came after her post was shared by pro-Israel watchdog StopAntisemitism on X, formerly Twitter. She has reportedly been removed from Apple’s official employee directory.

Internet slams Natasha Dach for antisemitic remarks on Instagram

People tagged Apple under StopAntisemitism's post on X. They called out the company for hiring people like Natasha Dach who apparently showcased hateful notions about Jews. A few even tagged the company's current CEO Tim Cook and demanded his comment on this.

Netizens call out Apple for hiring her. (Image via X/@StopAntisemites)

The executive director of StopAntisemitism, Liora Rez told The Post that they learned of Natash Dach’s termination from Apple from a confidential source. The source is reportedly based in Cupertino, where Apple’s headquarters is located.

Apple also reportedly shut down its internal Slack channels which were being used by Jewish and Muslim employees. The management took this step after several workers posted verses from the Quran on the platform and organized virtual protests.