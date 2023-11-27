Who is Renata Gangemi? Ramapo College professor sparks outrage over sharing antisemitic image 

Disclaimer: The following article contains mentions of antisemitic sentiments. Reader's discretion is advised.

Popular non-profit organization Stop Antisemitism took to their official X (formerly known as Twitter) account to accuse New Jersey professor Renata Gangemi of being anti-Jew. This comes after the educator shared an image that seemingly showed a Palestinian child being slaughtered by hands that wore the Jewish Star of David.

This also comes in the backdrop of the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. Netizens have since taken to the internet to accuse the teacher of prejudice.

On November 27, Stop Antisemitism shared a tweet that revealed that they were “horrified” by Renata Gangemi's post that showed a hand adorned with a Jewish Star of David hacking a Palestinian baby in half.

For those unversed, the Star of David is a Jewish symbol that showcases the relationship between God, people, and the seven virtues: kindness, severity, perseverance, splendor, foundation, royalty, and harmony. It also shows the connection between God, Israel, and the Torah, which is the compilation of the Hebrew Bible.

It seems that the graphic image was trying to suggest that Israel was behind the death of numerous children in Palestine. According to Aljazeera, over 5,500 Palestinian children have died since Israel launched their assault on them. The news outlet also revealed that one Palestinian child was getting killed every 10 minutes.

The graphic picture also showcased a knife chopping a book titled “International Law.” This could be about Palestinian officials alleging that the Israeli military was violating the law.

When writing this article, the tweet had amassed over 500K views.

Renata Gangemi is a professor at Ramapo College, New Jersey

According to Ramapo College’s official website, Renata Gangemi is an associate professor of post-production. Opoyi revealed that she is best known for her documentary and filmmaking skills, which focus on the issues that impact immigrants, women, and workers.

Gangemi attained her Bachelor of Film Arts and Master’s in Film Arts degrees from the City University of New York.

Her expertise in the realm of filmmaking has led to her receiving the TLTR Grant Awards for “Exploring forms of audio/video compression for iPods and Hand-held devices” in 2006. She also received the Budget Research Award after releasing her The Fabric of My Life documentary, which discusses “immigration, identity and displacement issues.”

"I see this more as anti-humanity": Professor garners backlash after antisemitic post goes viral

Following her online escapades, netizens relentlessly slammed her online. Many could not believe that she held antisemitic beliefs. Several internet users hoped she would be held responsible for her online activity.

A few reactions to her controversial social media post read:

After the controversy gained immense traction online, Ramapo College took to its official X account to address the issue.

They said,

“The personal social media profiles of employees and students of Ramapo College do not represent the views of the college. Our continued expectation is that all members of Ramapo College model civil discourse, demonstrate empathy, and treat each other with dignity.”

When writing this article, Renata Gangemi has not addressed the scandal yet.