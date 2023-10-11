What did Zareena Grewal post? Petition to remove Yale Professor receives more than 5,000 signatures amid Hamas tweet backlash 

Yale professor Zareena Grewal posted some pro-Hamas tweets that have received extreme bashing. The Israel-Palestine conflict is already a heated topic of conversation these days. Meanwhile, the Yale professor created a stir that prompted the formation of a petition to fire her.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to war, including the Israel-Palestine conflict. Readers' discretion is advised.

The petition has been filed on change.org to remove Zareena Grewal from her position after her chain of tweets. The petition targeted to get 15,000 signatures and has already gained almost 11,000 signatures. A student from Yale University, Netanel Crispe, had launched the petition.

Grewal allegedly retweeted several posts and mentioned Israel has “a mad bloodlust."

The petition to remove Zareena Grewal from her position at Yale University has received thousands of signatures as of now

While the news of the Israel-Palestine conflict has made headlines globally, a professor from Yale University is facing the brunt of her comments regarding the same. Zareena Grewal, an Assistant Professor in American Studies and Religious Studies, has posted some controversial tweets in light of the current conflict. In response, a student, Netanel Crispe, launched a petition to fire Grewal. The petition accused the professor of "promoting lies and violence."

The first tweet of Grewal, which has been talked about in the petition, says,

"My heart is in my throat. Prayers for Palestinians. Israeli [sic] is a murderous, genocidal settler state and Palestinians have every right to resist through armed struggle, solidarity. #FreePalestine."

Then, on October 10, she posted another tweet that read,

"No government on earth is as genocidal as this settler colonial state” (In reaction to a tweet made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu).

The petition further stated,

"She has also retweeted posts that claim that Israel has “a mad bloodlust” (retweeted 10/8), and other tweets implying that those who support Israel 'woulda been posting ‘I stand with slave owners’ during rebellions.'"

University authorities are yet to comment on the petition or Grewal's tweets

The petition mentioned how the University stands against promoting violence and advocating an anti-national organization. It continued:

"She has unequivocally proven that she has no right being in her current role or in the field of education if she considers war crimes against civilians to be acts of resistance."

Grewal's statements have made her the center of all kinds of backlash, especially from the Yale community. The petition stated that while freedom of speech is irreplaceable and important, it should not be abused at any cost. Crispe said that anyone with a proper moral compass must not support such comments from any individual and should instead support the petition to get Zareena Grewal fired.

The issue regarding Grewal's tweets and the petition surrounds several concepts of free speech, comments from a person holding authority, academic freedom, etc. The authorities at Yale University are yet to issue an official statement addressing Grewal's tweets or the petition. No comment regarding her termination has been made, as well.

The Israel-Palestine conflict has been an ongoing issue that has recently returned to the spotlight in world news.