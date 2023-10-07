“Mossad doesn’t fail on this level” - Andrew Tate wades into Israel-Palestine conflict with series of tweets

In the midst of escalating tensions in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Andrew Tate, a well-known figure on social media, has entered the discourse with a series of tweets. This conflict, characterized by months of increasing violence, recently took a more dangerous turn as rockets were launched from Gaza into Israel. This attack followed a surge in casualties in the West Bank, marking one of the most significant escalations in years.

Responsibility for the rocket assault on Israel was claimed by the Palestinian group Hamas, who boldly stated that their members had fired over 5,000 rockets at Israel. This act of aggression has further intensified an already highly volatile situation, sparking discussions and speculations globally.

On X (formerly Twitter), a user raised questions and concerns about the situation, citing apparent anomalies. They pointed out rockets being fired into Israel and questioned the perceived failure of the Iron Dome missile defense system. They also highlighted the presence of Hamas fighters within Israeli towns while Israel Defense Forces soldiers seemed conspicuously absent. These observations led to suspicions and speculations about the unfolding events.

In response to this user's post, Andrew Tate joined the conversation and wrote:

"Mossad doesn't fail on this level. 'We didn't notice an entire invasion.'"

Another individual chimed in, suggesting that the attackers had sensed weakness. To this, Tate responded:

"They were right"

Court modifies travel ban on Andrew Tate

In a recent development, a Romanian court has decided to modify the travel restrictions imposed on Andrew Tate, the controversial influencer who is facing serious legal charges. This decision grants him permission to travel within Romania but maintains the ban on leaving the country.

The 36-year-old internet personality has faced allegations of rape, human trafficking, and involvement in a criminal gang aimed at the sexual exploitation of women, allegations he vehemently denies. His legal troubles began in December when he was arrested, and in August, he was released from house arrest but was placed under judicial control. This prior judicial control significantly restricted his movements, allowing him to reside solely within the territories of Bucharest Municipality and the nearby Ilfov County unless he obtained explicit prior approval from a judge.

After the court hearing, Andrew Tate addressed journalists, expressing optimism about the direction of the legal proceedings:

"There's not a single video of an abused girl or one single statement against us... If you get too big and too successful, people are going to come and try and attack you."[via. Skynews]