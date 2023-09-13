What did Kyle Lee Whitmore do? Diablo Valley College Professor human trafficking charges explored

A Diablo Valley College faculty member, Kyle Lee Whitmore, has been arrested for involving two women in prostitution. He is currently facing human trafficking and pimping charges. 39-year-old Whitmore was arrested on Thursday after one of the two women reported him.

According to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's office, Kyle Lee Whitmore is being held without bail and has not entered a plea. He was immediately placed on administrative leave after the arrest.

The Contra Costa Community College District has stated that they are shocked after such allegations have been filed against Kyle Lee Whitmore.

On September 7, a track coach at Diablo Valley College, identified as Kyle Lee Whitmore, 39, was taken into custody on pimping and human trafficking charges. Whitmore was slapped with grave charges after he was accused of forcing two girls into prostitution.

On Tuesday, September 12, prosecutors said that the Crockett resident was arrested after one of the two women reported him to the authorities at Diablo Valley College. The college authorities immediately brought the matter to the notice of the sheriff's office. Soon, authorities discovered the second woman and arrested Whitmore.

They have charged him with two counts of human trafficking, two counts of pandering, one count of pimping, and four counts of forcible s*xual penetration by a foreign object. The school's official website revealed that Kyle Lee Whitmore was an Communications Studies instructor at the Pleasant Hill campus.

Authorities have further confirmed that he is being held at the Contra Costa County jail in Martinez. As per the defense attorney's request, the judge agreed to put over Whitmore's arraignment until September 19. The school district issued a statement after the allegations were file and the arrest occurred.

"The District is grateful to staff who, through proper training, were able to identify a serious situation and quickly report it to our Police Services, who subsequently communicated with the Sheriff's Office and District Attorney."

It further stated:

"We ask the community to be patient and allow processes to move forward without making assumptions or contributing to speculation."

The school district has mentioned that they are aware of the seriousness of the allegations

The statement issued by the school district confirmed that the case is an ongoing investigation. It stated how the school district is "devastated" by such allegations against one of its faculty members.

District Attorney Diana Becton issued a statement on Tuesday, mentioning ways to deal with human trafficking.

"For example, our office has a local human trafficking hotline, we have community based service partners like Community Violence Solutions, and there's a national toll-free help line that's available 24/7."

Authorities have urged the public to reach out to the Investigation Division of the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office if they have any information regarding the case. Any possible instances of human trafficking in Contra Costa County can be reported to the District Attorney.