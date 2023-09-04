What did Natalie Navarro do? Missing Texas teen charged with murder hours after being found

Texas teen Natalie Navarro, 17, who went missing for a brief time, is currently a suspect in the murder of Arturo Pena, 21, and was recently arrested by the Garland police. Another suspect in the murder case, Yordy Martinez, 21, is reportedly yet to be found. The victim's family believes that Martinez has possibly has crossed the border into Mexico.

On September 1, 2023, authorities received a report of the disappearance of Natalie Navarro. Law enforcement officials had also issued an AMBER alert when she went missing. However, she was found safe just after an hour.

As of now, much of the information regarding the case haven't been revealed by authorities yet. The police reportedly said that they are still analyzing the evidence obtained in the case so far.

An AMBER alert was issued for Natalie Navarro after she went missing for an hour from an apartment complex in Dallas

On September 1, at around 1.30 am, Natalie Navarro was reported missing from an apartment complex in East Dallas, Texas. Shortly after, authorities issued an AMBER alert for her. However, as per FOX 4, she was safely found after just an hour of her mysterious disappearance at Webb County.

However, news came a few hours after being found that Natalie Navarro was arrested and charged with the murder of a 21-year-old boy named Arturo Pena. Pena was reported to be missing on August 27 and was found dead two days later, i.e., on August 29. His body was discovered in a vehicle on 300 block of West Oates Road in Audubon Park.

A passerby reportedly noticed the vehicle and assumed that Pena was just unconscious. However, cops discovered that he was dead and also had sustained a gunshot wound. Upon further investigation, they narrowed down to two persons of interest - Natalie Navarro and Yordy Martinez.

But the chain of events took a strange turn when Natalie Navarro was reported missing and the AMBER alert was issued on Friday. Although she wasn't charged when she disappeared, her reappearance led the Garland cops to take her into custody. However, the other suspect, Yordy Martinez, is still on loose and is allegedly believed to have escaped to Mexico by Arturo Pena's family, as reported by FOX 4.

Authorities are still analyzing the available evidence while looking for Martinez

Garland Police Department is currently investigating the case and analyzing the evidence. Although they haven't provided any additional information about it for now, the cops stated that the motive behind the alleged murder is yet to be revealed.

Authorities have also stated that officers are trying to determine the possible relationship between the victim and the suspects, Navarro and Martinez. According to Garland Police Lieutenant Richard Maldonado,

"The reason why this happened, we've yet to totally determine that. We hope to get more when we talk to Natalie to see exactly what was going on if these persons knew each other, if they had a relationship, if there was a falling out."

Maldonado further added:

"There’s a lot of stuff going out, we’ve collected a lot of evidence, so we’re trying to process everything right now."

Police have also described Yordy Martinez to be dangerous. They have further sought help from the public and urged them to reach out to the police if they have any information and leads in the case or regarding the whereabouts of Martinez.