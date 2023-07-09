What happened to Jessica Ebbighausen? Investigation underway as Rutland City police officer killed in car crash

On July 7, 2023, a multi-vehicle crash took place in Rutland county of East Midlands, England, and the victim was identified as Jessica Ebbighausen, 19. The officer was working with the Rutland Police Department and began as a part-time employee on May 23, 2023. The crash reportedly occurred during an alleged police pursuit where cops were trying to get hold of a suspect named Tate Rheaume.

During the pursuit, Rheaume crossed the center line into the eastbound lanes and slammed into Officer Jessica Ebbighausen's cruiser. The suspect also crashed into another cruiser belonging to the Rutland Police Department.

When authorities arrived, they found that the victim had already passed away at the scene. The other officers who were involved in the pursuit were injured and transferred to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

When authorities arrived at the house, the suspect attempted to escape. The police then began to chase him, and the pursuit continued from East Washington Street to the intersection with Woodstock Avenue, with more officers joining in. Officer Jessica Ebbighausen was driving one of the cruisers and soon after the suspect took a turn down the eastbound lanes, the multi-vehicle crash took place.

Governor Phil Scott: "I'm deeply saddened by the death of Jessica Ebbighausen, a Rutland City officer tragically killed in a vehicle crash while on duty today. My deepest condolences go out to her family and friends, all members of the Rutland City Police Department and the entire Rutland community."

Rutland Police Department and the Vermont State Police has transported Jessica to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington, and an autopsy will soon be conducted. The other officers and the suspect also sustained injuries in the crash that killed Ebbighausen. The officer, who was in the cruiser with the victim, is currently being treated in the hospital.

Police are yet to reveal if anybody else was injured in the horrific crash

It has been revealed by Fox 40 that the suspect sustained injuries, but they are considered to be non-life-threatening. Authorities are currently investigating the case, taking into account whether or not speed and impairment played significant roles in the crash. According to Rutland City's Police Chief Brian Kilcullen, the victim wanted to be a cop since she was a child.

“She always had a smile on her face. As I said, she worked to get where she was today. We were looking forward to having her as a part of our family,” Kilcullen said.

Cam Smith:



"A somber night outside the Rutland City Police Dept. tonight as they and other first responders throughout the state mourn the loss of Ofc. Jessica Ebbighausen. Keeping those who wear the badge, and the Ebbighausen family in my thoughts and prayers tonight"

Authorities have urged the public to contact them if they were present near the crash site or have any information on the fatal crash. Several witnesses claimed that they had heard the crash taking place but did not witness it themselves. Officials are yet to confirm how many vehicles were involved in the horrific crash, and if anyone else sustained injuries.

