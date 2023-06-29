“I believe we’ve got a mass shooter”: Allen outlet mall shooting video shows moment responding officer fatally shot gunman 

The Allen Police Department has released bodycam footage of the May 6 Allen outlet mass shooting in Collin Couty, Texas, on Wednesday, June 28. The perpetrator, identified as Mauricio Martinez Garcia, reportedly killed eight people and injured seven others before he was fatally gunned down by police officers. While Garcia's motive remained unconfirmed, his clothing and online activity allegedly indicate that he harbored radical right wing beliefs.

Trigger warning: This article concerns mention of fatal mass shooting, reader discretion is advised. The below clip also has graphic portrayal of certain aspects of the incident, proceed with discretion.

In the footage of the incident, a local officer can be seen responding to the incident scene after hearing gunfire from the Allen outlet mall. He can be heard saying:

“145, I believe we’ve got a mass shooter (...) I’m passing injured. I’m moving as fast as I can."

The officer armed himself with a rifle before engaging with Garcia, who was supposedly using a AR-15 style assault rifle in the killing spree. The video showed the officer firing at the suspect, killing him. The use of force has been reportedly considered justified by a grand jury.

The timeline of the Allen outlet shooting

PoliceActivity @Police_Activity

youtu.be/LWvKT5fHa0U Bodycam Video Shows Officer Track and Kill Mass Shooter at Allen Outlet Mall Bodycam Video Shows Officer Track and Kill Mass Shooter at Allen Outlet Mallyoutu.be/LWvKT5fHa0U https://t.co/l2WqG4fZyJ

At approximately 3:35 pm on May 6, 2023, 33-year-old Mauricio Martinez Garcia entered the Texas outlet center and opened fire indiscriminately at the crowds. In the recently footage, the officer responsible for shooting Garcia can be seen discussing the situation with a family in the parking lot of the shopping center. The officer went to his car to retrieve his rifle, before ordering the family members to leave. He can be heard saying:

“I think we got shots fired at the outlet mall. People running.”

The officer proceeded to sprint through the outlet, towards the shooter. At about 3:40 pm, around five minutes after the firing began, the officer supposedly exchanged fire with Garcia. After the shooting, authorities recovered three guns from Garcia's body, as well as five other weapons from the suspect's car.

After killing him, the officer informed his colleagues over the radio:

"I'm moving up on him ... watch your fire! I got him down."

🤬AngryTexicanWoman @MexIcanDO Officials in Texas are planning to memorialize those killed in the Allen Tx Outlet Mall shooting. They should hang a pic of these killing machines at every entrance.

Never forget, that in Texas, these weapons have more protections than humans. Officials in Texas are planning to memorialize those killed in the Allen Tx Outlet Mall shooting. They should hang a pic of these killing machines at every entrance. Never forget, that in Texas, these weapons have more protections than humans. https://t.co/dFqHUjhv67

Police Chief Brian Harvey commended the officer for acting quickly, stating:

“This video shows how quickly a routine interaction with the public turned into a life-and-death situation. The officer recognized the danger, ran toward the gunfire and neutralized the threat – and for his actions, the Allen community is forever grateful.”

CNN reported that in the aftermath of the incident, army spokesperson Heather Hagan confirmed that the mass shooting suspect was apparently once with the US army. 15-years-ago, he was reportedly terminated from the military due to mental health issues as well as suspicions that he had radical right-wing beliefs. NBC noted that prior to the shooting, Garcia had posted pictures of the shopping mall online.

Poll : 0 votes