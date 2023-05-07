On Saturday, May 6, a lone gunman shot and killed eight people at a shopping mall in Allen, Texas, before being shot down by police officers. The unidentified gunman is believed to have acted alone when he went on a rampage in broad daylight at the mall killing eight people, including children, and injuring seven others.

As per BBC, while authorities have yet to disclose additional details on the mass shooting incident they have confirmed that nine people, including the gunman, are dead at a mall in Allen, which is a city in collin county Texas. The city is located 20 miles north of central Dallas and has a population of 105,000 residents.

As per NPR, the horrific incident reportedly unfolded late Saturday afternoon. The publication reported that at around 3.36 pm, an officer from the Allen Police Department heard gunshots erupt at Allen Premium Outlets while he was there on an unrelated call.

The unidentified officer acted swiftly and located the assailant, who was neutralized at the scene.

Endemic gun violence continues to plague the US

While the official details on the Allen Mall shooting are currently sparse, videos circulating on social media briefly outlined the incident, as multiple clips captured people running for cover as they heard gunshots go off at the mall.

A disturbing image from the scene showed several bodies, including those of children piled up atop each other while another clip captured by a social media user showed the dead gunman, dressed in all black tactical gear, lying on the floor outside what appears to be a restaurant at the mall. A tattoo of the Dallas city logo can be seen on the gunman's left arm.

The user posted the startling video to force people to face reality as endemic gun violence continues to plague the country as a result of the second amendment which gives Americans the right to bear arms.

In Texas, adults aged 21 or over are allowed to carry a handgun without a license unless they have a previous conviction.

As per multiple reports, the shopping mall was evacuated after the unidentified assailant opened fire at civilians. While police have yet to release the names of the victims, in a brief statement, Allen Fire Department Chief Jonathan Boyd said six people died on the scene while nine others were transported to area hospitals.

Shortly after being transported to the hospital, two people reportedly succumbed to their injuries. Boyd added that at least three people were in critical condition.

Following the tragic deaths, Gov. Gregg Abbott in a statement expressed his sympathies, adding that he has been in contact with state and local leaders who are assisting law enforcement officials in the state.

“Our hearts are with the people of Allen, Texas tonight during this unspeakable tragedy. I have been in contact with Mayor Fulk and DPS Director McCraw as well as other state and local leaders and offered the full support of the State of Texas to local officials to ensure all needed assistance and resources are swiftly deployed, including DPS officers, Texas Rangers, and investigative resources.”

As the county grapples with the latest mass shooting incident, Mayor Ken Fulk called it "a tragic day" for the city. There have been 198 mass shooting in the US this year. The incident comes on the heels of a gunman killing five people after opening fire at his neighbors in Cleveland, Texas on Friday, April 28.

