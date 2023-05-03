Where was Francisco Oropesa found? Texas mass shooting suspect arrested after 4-day manhunt

On Tuesday, May 2, suspected mass shooter Francisco Oropesa was arrested after a 4-day manhunt. Oropesa is accused of fatally gunning down five people at a home in Cleveland, Texas. According to FBI Houston, he was captured by officials in the neighboring city of Conroe.

However, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office claimed that he was arrested near Cut and Shoot. The precise location has not yet been confirmed.

Trigger warning: This article concerns references to gun violence. Reader's discretion is advised.

As noted by CNN, the victims of the massacre were all Honduran nationals. The deceased were identified as Sonia Argentina Guzman (25), her son Daniel Enrique Laso-Guzman (9), Diana Velázquez Alvarado (21), Julisa Molina Rivera (31), and José Jonathan Cásarez (18).

Francisco Oropesa is currently being held on a $5 million bond for 5 counts of homicide.

What did Francisco Oropesa do? Crimes and subsequent arrest explored

According to CBS, the victims of the massacre were Francisco Oropesa's neighbors. On the day of the shooting, various people had arrived at the home of Wilson Garcia for a church event.

During the gathering, Francisco Oropesa could supposedly be heard firing his rifle for practice next door. Garcia, who lost his wife and son in the massacre, said that he, along with other attendees at the event, went to Oropesa and requested that he stop shooting his rifle.

Francisco Oropesa refused to stop, which prompted Garcia to threaten to call the police. Garcia alleges that Oropesa then proceeded to physically threaten them, even approaching them with the rifle. Wilson Garcia's wife, Sonia Argentina Guzman, told him to enter the house, as she believed Oropesa wouldn't shoot a woman.

As Guzman was in the doorway of the home, Oropesa fatally shot her. He then entered the home and gunned down three adults and Garcia's son, Daniel Enrique Laso-Guzman.

Wilson Garcia said that as the shooting began, one of the guests at the event helped him flee through the window. She was killed shortly after. Other guests reportedly saved Garcia's surviving children by hiding them under clothes.

Out of the 15 people in the home, 10 remained unhurt. Authorities also reportedly found several unharmed children who were covered in blood.

By the time police arrived, Francisco Oropesa had already fled the crime scene. After a 4-day search, officials received a tip off that the suspect was hiding at an unidentified home in Montgomery County.

According to Montgomery Sheriff Greg Capers, Oropesa was discovered inside a closet, beneath laundry. He was arrested without incident.

As per ABC, Oropesa is a Mexican national who was deported from the US in 2009, before re-entering the country soon after. He has a minor criminal history which includes driving while intoxicated. The investigation into his role in the massacre is currently ongoing.

