Cleveland Texas mass shooting: Details explored as 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza shot 5 neighbours after they asked him to stop firing in his yard

38-year-old Francisco Oropeza shot five of his neighbors dead on Friday night, April 28, after he was asked to stop firing in the front yard of his residence in Cleveland, Texas. After the incident, the suspect is said to have fled the scene, as a manhunt for him is still active, as per the San Jacinto County's police department.

One of the victims also includes an eight-year-old boy and the mass shooting is said to have occurred in "almost execution style," with Oropeza aiming for the heads. San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers confirmed:

"Everybody that was shot was shot from the neck up, almost execution-style."

Capers also maintained that Francisco Oropeza "could be anywhere" after fleeing the scene, as he informed:

"The tracking dogs from Texas Department of Corrections picked up the scent, and then they lost that scent."

For those unaware, four people -- three women and a man -- were found dead inside the Cleveland house, while the eight-year-old boy was pronounced deceased at a hospital.

Cleveland resident Francisco Oropeza killed five in "almost execution style" after getting irked by requests to stop firing outside

The suspect, Francisco Oropeza, was firing his gun in the yard of his Cleveland, Texas home, when his neighbor Wilson Garcia, an immigrant from Honduras, complained about the same. Reportedly, the loud bangs kept Garcia's baby awake, who also threatened to call the police after Oropeza refused to stop firing.

The threat to call the police seemingly irked the 38-year-old Cleveland man, who then rushed back to his home, only to reappear with a semi-automatic AR-15. Francisco Oropeza then marched towards his neighbor's home and first shot Sonia Argentina Guzmán (aged 25), Wilson Garcia's wife, inside the house.

Guzmán was standing near the entrance after she had reportedly called the police. After fatally shooting Garcia's wife, Oropeza proceeded to shoot four other people inside the house in "execution style" by aiming above their necks, as mentioned earlier.

The FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) joined the ongoing investigation and identified four other victims apart from Sonia Argentina Guzmán, who include Diana Velazquez Alvarado (21), Julisa Molina Rivera (31), Jose Jonathan Casarez (18), and Daniel Enrique Laso (8).

After the incident, Wilson Garcia also shared that Francisco Oropeza tried to chase him after shooting his wife. Still, the former escaped through a window and ran outside. He added:

"I thought he was going to follow me [after shooting Sonia Guzmán]. But after he couldn't catch me, he went back to the house to finish them off."

Garcia reportedly hid at a relative's home but later returned for his two children, who were still at the scene of the mass shooting:

"I came back for my two children. They were hiding in the closet. The two women [were] protecting them when they died - they were hugging them."

Wilson Garcia's brother Carlos Ramirez claimed that the two women (other than Sonia Guzmán) who died during the mass shooting were trying to shield the children -- a 3-year-old girl and a 6-week-old boy.

According to San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office, there were 10 people present in the Cleveland, Texas house, when the shooting occurred:

"At this time, there are 4 people confirmed deceased inside of the residence. It was reported that the 8-year-old child was pronounced deceased at the hospital. There were 3 other patients transported to the hospital. Their status is not known at this time. There were 2 additional people inside the residence that were evaluated on scene and released."

With Francisco Oropeza still on the run, an arrest warrant has been issued by a local judge alongside assigning a $5 million bond.

