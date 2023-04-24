What happened at Mansfield Fieldhouse? Heart of Texas shooting incident explained

The Heart of Texas Showcase at Mansfield Fieldhouse was filled with panic after an alleged shooting incident over the weekend.

According to NBC 5 Dallas-Forth Worth, the incident started after an argument between adults watching the game. Someone displayed a gun, which caused panic, and more chaos ensued after a bunch of people in the crowd yelled "shots fired," "shooter" and "gun."

Dustin Hill, a retired police officer from Oklahoma, was at the tournament to watch her daughter play. Hill made sure that his family was safe before trying to calm things down.

"We saw a bunch of the kids start running from the courts close to the main entrance," Hill told NBCDFW. "The first thing that went through my mind was to make sure my wife and kids were safe. Get them to safety. Get those around me to safety and then try to do our best to mitigate loss."

One of the parties went to his car and got a gun, causing everyone to run. Police say no shots were fired. No one was injured. A livestream shows the panic Sunday when @MansfieldPDTX says a fight between a coach and a parent in the field house parking lot sparked chaos.One of the parties went to his car and got a gun, causing everyone to run. Police say no shots were fired. No one was injured. @FOX4 A livestream shows the panic Sunday when @MansfieldPDTX says a fight between a coach and a parent in the field house parking lot sparked chaos.One of the parties went to his car and got a gun, causing everyone to run. Police say no shots were fired. No one was injured. @FOX4 https://t.co/vkp5xwPCpP

Mansfield Police responds to Heart of Texas incident at the Fieldhouse

Mansfield TX Police Department (Photo: MansfieldPDTX/Twitter)

The Mansfield Police Department responded to a call from people at the Field House. They have identified a coach and a parent as the parties involved in the argument that started the panic. No shots were fired and people thought that a gun went off when someone tripped over a table, which caused a loud sound.

Both the coach and the parent were asked to leave the premises when one of them went to his car and grabbed a gun. That's when people started yelling "shots fired," "shooter" and "gun," which caused panic inside the Field House.

The investigation is still on-going, but nobody was put into custody due to the incident. The police are still trying to identify who grabbed a gun from his vehicle and what led to his actions. They also announced that no one suffered an injury during the melee and all tournaments were canceled.

(VIDEO COURTESY: Noble Sandlin) Video shows reaction to reports of shots fired at Fieldhouse USA Mansfield. Police said there was a fight and one of them got a gun, causing everyone to run. Police said no shots were fired & no injuries.READ MORE: fox4news.com/news/mansfield… (VIDEO COURTESY: Noble Sandlin) Video shows reaction to reports of shots fired at Fieldhouse USA Mansfield. Police said there was a fight and one of them got a gun, causing everyone to run. Police said no shots were fired & no injuries.READ MORE: fox4news.com/news/mansfield…(VIDEO COURTESY: Noble Sandlin) https://t.co/PamiX3HWIJ

Residents react to 'shooting' incident at the Field House

The LOT Downtown (Photo: Mansfield Parks & Recreation)

Mansfield residents were not happy about the incident at the Field House during the Heart of Texas Showcase tournament. Some were upset that the adults had to resort to something violent for a basketball argument, while others pointed out how adults are not setting a good example for children.

One resident even said:

"If you don't agree with someone and wanna fight then fight. Don't go to your car and brandish your weapon let alone use the dang thing. This world we live in, sucks. Grow up folks. It's just a game!!"

Here are other reactions from several Mansfield residents:

