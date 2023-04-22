"I couldn't be more prouder of them" - Larry Bird once raved about today's NBA stars while destroying legends who hate on them

Larry Bird once defended today's NBA stars from legends who have hated them over the years. Bird remains one of the game's greatest players and knows the importance of the current and future generations.

At the 2019 NBA Awards, Bird and Magic Johnson received the NBA Lifetime Achievement Award. Towards the end of his speech, "Larry Legend" praised current players like LeBron James, Klay Thompson and James Harden.

He also advised the current generation of players not to mind old heads who play down the current players' achievements:

"These old, broken-down NBA players talking about their era and how great they were back then and the players today are not as good as they were back then," Bird said. "That's crazy, man. You haven't seen LeBron James in the last 17, 18 years? You haven't seen Klay Thompson score 37 points in one quarter. ... You don't seen James Harden come down the lane and dunking on whoever's standing there.

"It's just amazing how these guys are playing the game today, and I couldn't be more prouder of them. The game's in a good place. I tell all these young players coming in today, 'Keep the game the way you found it, and it can go on for generations to come.'"

There's certainly a divide between some of the older players and current generation of stars. While some legends continue to hate the current starts, it's probably true that today's players are way more talented. One of the reasons is that those same old heads paved the way for the new crop to be better.

Larry Bird thinks current generation might be greatest ever

Larry Bird at the 2017 NBA Draft Combine

Larry Bird's speech at the 2019 NBA Awards was the not the first time he praised the current generation of players. Bird said in an interview with the New Yorker in 2016 that this generation might be the greatest ever because of their shooting prowess.

"Watching these kids play now, I'm like everybody else, 'Wow, man,'" Bird said. "They can really shoot. They have more freedom to get to the basket. The ball moves a little better. These kids are shooting from farther, with more accuracy. Now some teams shoot up around 30 threes a game. My era, you always think that's the greatest era. But I'm not so sure anymore."

Larry Bird's interview was four years ago, and more players are shooting 3-point shots now. Scoring has been up in the league since then, thanks in large part to the Golden State Warriors' innovative offense. Steph Curry's impact on the next generation of players will be felt more than anything.

