"Any reason to munch Jordan" - NBA fans destroy Skip Bayless for his take of Michael Jordan's movie 'Air'

NBA fans called out Skip Bayless for his take on Michael Jordan's movie "Air", which was based on Nike's recruitment of the Chicago Bulls legend.

The film was released in theaters back on April 5 and has raked in a reported $57.3 million worldwide. Bayless was a little late to catch a movie about his favorite basketball player, but it was worth it.

The Fox Sports analyst explained that he doesn't have high expectations on "Air" since he's always disappointed by sports movies. However, Bayless loved the film so much that he cried toward the end of it. He also called it a serious contender for the Academy Awards due to Viola Davis' and Matt Damon's performances.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Saw "Air" this afternoon," Bayless tweeted. "I'm usually disappointed by sports movies - this isn't one. This movie is as great as His Airness was. I cried in the end. Should be a serious contender for Academy Awards. Viola Davis and Matt Damon should win. Scale of 1-10, I give it a 23."

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Saw "Air" this afternoon. I'm usually disappointed by sports movies - this isn't one. This movie is as great as His Airness was. I cried in the end. Should be a serious contender for Academy Awards. Viola Davis and Matt Damon should win. Scale of 1-10, I give it a 23. Saw "Air" this afternoon. I'm usually disappointed by sports movies - this isn't one. This movie is as great as His Airness was. I cried in the end. Should be a serious contender for Academy Awards. Viola Davis and Matt Damon should win. Scale of 1-10, I give it a 23.

Fans on social media quickly jumped to Skip Bayless' review of "Air." Some called out Bayless for his take, with one fan tweeting:

"Any reason to munch Jordan."

Here are some of the tweets that disagreed with Bayless:

Christian O'Donnell @chrisodonnell03 @RealSkipBayless Skip crying in a theater to the movie “Air” is all time funny @RealSkipBayless Skip crying in a theater to the movie “Air” is all time funny

While there were people who disagreed with Skip's opinion on the Michael Jordan film, others sided with the sports personality. Many people also thought that "Air" was fantastic and that Bayless was not wrong in his assessment.

Here are some of the tweets that liked the movie "Air":

John Eichler @JohnEichler7 @RealSkipBayless Viola and Damon nailed their acting roles. The only issue I had is Damon is a clean cut good looking dude. Sonny was anything but that. That part didn’t fit, but it didn’t stop it from being a great movie @RealSkipBayless Viola and Damon nailed their acting roles. The only issue I had is Damon is a clean cut good looking dude. Sonny was anything but that. That part didn’t fit, but it didn’t stop it from being a great movie

Steve @Steve26295653 @RealSkipBayless I like how they never showed MJs face in it. It made the larger than life mystic he had come into the movie. Just the way I interpreted that @RealSkipBayless I like how they never showed MJs face in it. It made the larger than life mystic he had come into the movie. Just the way I interpreted that

Michael Ramirez @MichaelRam95 @RealSkipBayless I just saw this movie and man the best film of 2023 without a doubt! Matt Damon carried the movie. Viola Davis did a great job as Michaels mom! Hope to hear your takes about this film next week in your podcast! @RealSkipBayless I just saw this movie and man the best film of 2023 without a doubt! Matt Damon carried the movie. Viola Davis did a great job as Michaels mom! Hope to hear your takes about this film next week in your podcast!

Qdawgg17 @Qdawgg17 @RealSkipBayless Can’t stand you Sniff…but I gotta say that I agree with you…AIR is a great movie @RealSkipBayless Can’t stand you Sniff…but I gotta say that I agree with you…AIR is a great movie

Also Read: "I think the man should retire" - Stephen A. Smith makes a shocking statement about Kawhi Leonard as he is set to miss Game 4

Michael Jordan's "Air" received positive reviews from critics

Poster for the Michael Jordan film "Air" (Photo: MGM)

Michael Jordan can't seem to do anything wrong even though he was not in the movie "Air". Jordan's face wasn't even shown in the whole film, but it received positive reviews from critics.

It has a current 92.0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is considered Certified Fresh. Film critic Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times gave it four out of four stars. Roeper praised the film's cast, especially Viola Davis and Matt Damon. He also commended Ben Affleck's direction, as well as Alex Convery's screenplay.

He siad:

"This is a vibrant time capsule capturing a moment in the culture when a series of events led to a revolution that forever changed the worlds of sports, business, fashion and lifestyle," Roeper wrote. "Even though "Air" is about Nike and Michael Jordan, Affleck has delivered a crowd-pleasing, "Jerry Maguire"-esque, underdog story."

Jordan was not directly involved in the film, but the producers needed his blessing to make it. "His Airness" made a few changes to the script and personally requested Viola Davis to portray his mother, Deloris Jordan.

Also Read: "Get Edwards out of Minnesota" - NBA fans want Anthony Edwards to be free after Timberwolves go down 0-3

Poll : 0 votes