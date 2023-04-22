"Get Edwards out of Minnesota" - NBA fans want Anthony Edwards to be free after Timberwolves go down 0-3

NBA fans are calling for the Minnesota Timberwolves to free Anthony Edwards after they go down to 0-3 against the Denver Nuggets. Edwards have been phenomenal for the Timberwolves in the playoffs, but the team are on the verge of getting swept.

Edwards had another terrific game on Friday in Minnesota's 120-111 defeat to the top-seeded Nuggets. "Ant-Man" had 36 points, seven rebounds and five assists, but it was not enough to defeat a loaded Denver team. He's averaging 31.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.7 blocks this postseason.

It was also Edwards' second straight huge performance. He had 41 points, two rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks in the Timberwolves' 122-113 loss in Game 2.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans on social media have seen enough and are calling for the Minnesota Timberwolves to trade Anthony Edwards. One fan exclaimed:

"Get Edwards out of Minnesota, he deserves better."

SRiDHaR @KingOfMongrels_ @NBAonTNT Get Edwards out of Minnesota, he deserves better @NBAonTNT Get Edwards out of Minnesota, he deserves better

Some fans thought that the Timberwolves are wasting Edwards' talents by not surrounding him with a better team. The acquisition of Rudy Gobert has quickly backfired as his fit alongside Karl-Anthony Towns just doesn't work.

Here are some of the remarks on Twitter following the Timberwolves' loss to the Nuggets in Game 3:

優木せつ菜 🇦🇷 @nijigasakilove @TheHoopCentral Timberwolves wasting another generational talent. Need to blow it up and get rid of Gobert or KAT @TheHoopCentral Timberwolves wasting another generational talent. Need to blow it up and get rid of Gobert or KAT

NBA Expert. @WhatSeperatesU



Edwards needs to request a trade @TheHoopCentral Their GM really traded all their trade assets for Rudy gobert.Edwards needs to request a trade @TheHoopCentral Their GM really traded all their trade assets for Rudy gobert.Edwards needs to request a trade

Ryan @rvpats12 @TheHoopCentral Superstar in the making. The Wolves gotta figure it out this off-season and get Anthony Edwards some help. @TheHoopCentral Superstar in the making. The Wolves gotta figure it out this off-season and get Anthony Edwards some help.

𝓨𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓸𝔀𝓜𝓪𝓶𝓫𝓪💛 @BeIuguh @TheHoopCentral i don’t even blame him if he leaves @TheHoopCentral i don’t even blame him if he leaves

Ryan @rvpats12 @statmuse We can't just gloss over this. Anthony Edwards is gonna be generational. Everytime you look it seems he makes some sort of history for his age. @statmuse We can't just gloss over this. Anthony Edwards is gonna be generational. Everytime you look it seems he makes some sort of history for his age.

Lane Pierce @lanepierce23 @LegionHoops Too bad he’s wasting his career in Minnesota. He needs to wise up like KG did and request a trade @LegionHoops Too bad he’s wasting his career in Minnesota. He needs to wise up like KG did and request a trade

Wubzzy @Wubzzy__ @LegionHoops Bro is stuck with KAT and Rudy Gobert for the next couple of years, you can only feel sorry for what this man has to deal with @LegionHoops Bro is stuck with KAT and Rudy Gobert for the next couple of years, you can only feel sorry for what this man has to deal with

Despite losing at home on Friday night, Anthony Edwards made history with his Game 3 performance. Edwards became the third player in NBA history to have more than three 30-point playoff games before turning 22 years old. He joined Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, who are among the greatest players ever.

Also Read: "My house was vandalized by bricks" - Fans roast Cleveland Cavaliers following their ugly loss to New York Knicks in Game 3

Anthony Edwards need more help if Timberwolves want to avoid the sweep

Anthony Edwards and Mike Conley of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards would need to continue playing like a superhuman or even more if the Minnesota Timberwolves want to avoid getting swept. Edwards also need some help from his teammates, especially Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.

Towns had his first big game of the series in Game 3, finishing with 27 points and seven rebounds, but it was not enough. Gobert needs to be more careful since he fouled out in 32 minutes. He contributed 18 points and 10 rebounds on Friday night.

The Timberwolves bench will also have to step up in Game 4. They only had 10 points off the bench in Game 3, led by Taurean Prince, who had eight points. Players like Kyle Anderson, Jaylen Nowell and Austin Rivers will need to contribute one way or another.

Jaden McDaniels' absence has been felt by Minnesota this series against the Denver Nuggets. McDaniels, who has been ruled out for the rest of the postseason due to a broken right hand, could have slowed down opposing players such as Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.

Also Read: What did Joy Taylor say about Domantas Sabonis and Draymond Green? FS1 host sparks backlash with 'dumb' take

Poll : 0 votes