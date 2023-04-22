"My house was vandalized by bricks" - Fans roast Cleveland Cavaliers following their ugly loss to New York Knicks in Game 3

Fans roasted the Cleveland Cavaliers after their ugly loss to the New York Knicks in Game 3 of their first round matchup. The Cavaliers had a very poor shooting night as the Knicks cruised to a 99-79 victory.

Five Knicks players scored in double figures, led by Jalen Brunson with 21 points, four rebounds and six assists. RJ Barrett added 19 points, eight rebounds and three assists, while Josh Hart had 13 points and six rebounds off the bench.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers shot 38.8% from the field, including 7-for-33 from beyond the arc. Cleveland can't just buy a bucket the entire game, mainly due to the suffocating defense by the Knicks.

Fans on social media roasted the Cleveland Cavaliers for their awful shooting night. The Cavaliers were the first team this season to not score more than 80 points in a game. Their 32 points also tied the franchise postseason record of lowest points at halftime.

Knicks fans were ruthless and just made fun of the Cavaliers. One fan even trolled Cleveland by tweeting:

"My house was vandalized by bricks in New York. After my hands stopped shaking, I managed to call the Sheriff, they were quick to respond. My window is gone, the police asked me if I knew who did it. I said yes, it was the CAVALIERS of CLEVELAND."

Here's what the rest of Twitter came up with after that brickful night from the Cavaliers:

RC @RocketsCulture @Nolimitdevvo There he is sheriff!! The leader of that brick throwing group!!! @Nolimitdevvo There he is sheriff!! The leader of that brick throwing group!!! https://t.co/XJIC71poTZ

DomTheBomb @DomTheBombYT @cavs @betwayusa That was the worst performance I’ve seen in years from you guys.. @cavs @betwayusa That was the worst performance I’ve seen in years from you guys.. https://t.co/kYY3BtCCeQ

Darius Garland got the brunt of it after his abysmal performance on Friday night at Madison Square Garden. Garland was 4-for-21 on April 21, including 1-for-7 from beyond the arc. He finished with 10 points, two rebounds, three assists and four steals.

It was a baffling night for the young guard considering he had an amazing Game 2 on Wednesday. Garland had 32 points and seven assists in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 107-9 win.

Cleveland Cavaliers will look to bounce back in Game 4

Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks - Game Three

The Cleveland Cavaliers will look to bounce back from their poor performance in Game 3. The Cavaliers are returning to Madison Square Garden on Sunday to try and even up the series. It would be tough for them to in Cleveland for Game 5 if they are down 3-1 against the New York Knicks.

Cleveland will need more from Evan Mobley and Jarret Allen. Donovan Mitchell cannot carry the team by himself, while Garland has to forget Game 3 and focus on Game 4. He knows he's capable of having a huge game in the postseason and would need to do it once again to save the Cavaliers' season.

