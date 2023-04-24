Who is Austin Huff? Sports blogger steals the show by wearing Kim Mulkey's jacket to Chicago Cubs game

Sports blogger Austin Huff stole the show at a recent Chicago Cubs game for wearing Kim Mulkey's jacket. Mulkey wore the very interesting outfit in LSU's Sweet 16 matchup against Utah in the women's NCAA tournament.

It all started when Huff, a Chicago-based radio host and blogger, tweeted that he'd find Mulkey's jacket and wear it at a Cubs game if he got 5,000 likes. The internet came through, so Huff had no choice but to find the jacket itself.

Fast forward to Saturday's game between the Cubs and LA Dodgers at Wrigley Field, Huff got his hand on the feathered jacket and wore it.

According to The Advocate, Austin Huff had to go through a lot to get in touch with the designer of Kim Mulkey's jacket. As it turns out, the jacket was one of a kind and was made by Martha Gottwald of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

After a bunch of back-and-forths on social media, Huff was able to convince Gottwald to lend her the jacket. Gottwald and one of Mulkey's assistant coaches at LSU were also present during the Cubs-Dodgers game on Saturday.

Huff explained to The Advocate the reason he tweeted about the jacket in the first place and why he had to stick to his word.

"There's so much seriousness in the world and online," Huff said. "We try to take the approach of not taking sports too seriously, much like we don't take ourselves too seriously, either. It used to be that sports was that outlet, but now, all too often, it's gotten serious, too. We try to keep things light-hearted and have fun."

Korked Bats @korkedbats Unboxing the Kim Mulkey jacket Unboxing the Kim Mulkey jacket https://t.co/uwrVSbZJjY

Who is Austin Huff?

Austin Huff (Photo: Austin Huff/Instagram)

Austin Huff is the founder and editor of the sports blog Korked Bats. Huff is one of the hosts of the radio show "Melissa & Austin" on WUSN Chicago. He's also the host of the "Titan Up" podcast.

Huff was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri. His parents are Rodney and Lisa Huff. He's married to Meredith Huff and they have one child together. He went to the University of Missouri-Columbia from 2005 to 2010. He earned a degree in journalism while playing for their football team as a tailback.

Kim Mulkey reacts to Austin Huff wearing her jacket at Cubs game

Kim Mulkey of LSU

Kim Mulkey didn't even know that she influenced some people last season with her fashion outfits. Mulkey told The Advocate that she just likes to dress on occasion, but loved the journey of Austin Huff and the jacket's designer, Martha Gottwald.

"I don't know much about the fashion industry," Mulkey said. "I just like to dress nice. This is priceless."

