Who is Jim Crown? Prominent billionaire killed in Aspen Motorsports Park crash

Jim Crown, a prominent billionaire died on June 25, 2023, in a crash at a racetrack in Colorado. He is a member of the famous Crown family in Chicago. Pitkin County coroner confirmed that the death was an accident and authorities are yet to determine Crown's cause of death.

The 70-year-old billionaire was celebrating his birthday on the day the crash took place at Aspen Motorsports Park after he hit a barrier. Jim Crown reportedly sustained blunt force trauma, which eventually led to his death.

According to authorities, Crown would often visit the park in Colorado, which the Crown family owned. Family and friends have expressed their sorrow after the tragic crash.

70-year-old Jim Crown belonged to the Civic Committee of the Commercial Club of Chicago

A fatal crash turned a birthday celebration into a tragedy when a prominent billionaire died at the age of 70, on Sunday, June 25, 2023. The car crash on the racetrack killed Jim Crown, who was also considered to be part of former US president Barack Obama's inner circle.

Crown has also been described as being closely associated with Obama and as per the Free Press Journal, then-First Lady Michelle Obama stayed at his Aspen residence in 2014.

Crown belonged to the Civic Committee of the Commercial Club of Chicago. He was an integral part of an initiative that aimed at trying to reduce the crime rate in Chicago by collaborating with local leaders and other organizations.

Penny Pritzker @PennyPritzker Absolutely devastated by the tragic loss of my remarkable friend Jim Crown. He was one of the most kind, humble and generous individuals I’ve ever met and was a monumentally impactful leader for countless philanthropic and civic causes. I send my deepest sympathy to his family. Absolutely devastated by the tragic loss of my remarkable friend Jim Crown. He was one of the most kind, humble and generous individuals I’ve ever met and was a monumentally impactful leader for countless philanthropic and civic causes. I send my deepest sympathy to his family.

Apart from being a philanthropist, Jim was also the longest-serving board member of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and had been the director since 1991. CEO Jamie Dimon described him as being an integral part of the company.

The Crown family additionally had major shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. and only Jim Crown's stake amounted to over $1.7 billion in the current market, as per Livemint. 98-year-old Lester Crown, Jim's father is a stakeholder in the New York Yankees, New York's Rockefeller Center, the Chicago Bulls, and General Dynamic Corp.

Barack Obama and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson pay tribute to Jim Crown

Barack Obama @BarackObama Jim Crown was a pillar of Chicago who cared deeply about making our city a place where everybody can thrive. Michelle and I were also very lucky to call him a dear friend. We're heartbroken today, and we send our love to Paula and their wonderful family in this difficult time. Jim Crown was a pillar of Chicago who cared deeply about making our city a place where everybody can thrive. Michelle and I were also very lucky to call him a dear friend. We're heartbroken today, and we send our love to Paula and their wonderful family in this difficult time. https://t.co/IWLLd1IYtF

Former US president Barack Obama appointed Crown to the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board in 2014. After the news about Crown's death made headlines, Obama took to social media to share a statement. He called him a "pillar of Chicago" and mentioned he was "heartbroken" on hearing about the news.

US President Joe Biden also released a statement after Jim Crown's tragic death and said:

“Jim represented America at its best- industrious, big-hearted, and always looking out for each other. He was a good man, a dear friend, and a great American.”

White House Photos @photowhitehouse Statement from President Joe Biden on Jim Crown



When Jim and Paula Crown joined us at the White House last week for a State Dinner, Jim was as he always was – thoughtful, warm, a good man. It was heartbreaking to learn today of his shocking death. Statement from President Joe Biden on Jim CrownWhen Jim and Paula Crown joined us at the White House last week for a State Dinner, Jim was as he always was – thoughtful, warm, a good man. It was heartbreaking to learn today of his shocking death. https://t.co/nX70h280jP

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson sent his condolences to Crown's family as well. He stated that he was devastated when he heard the news and hailed Crown for his "philanthropy and leadership."

“A lifelong Chicagoan, Jim gave back to the city through philanthropy and leadership on a number of civic and academic boards as he was deeply committed to investing in Chicago and its people. With his generosity, Jim truly embodied the soul of Chicago,” he said, as per the Chicago Tribune.

He added:

“I was especially grateful for his commitment to work collaboratively with my administration to build a safer Chicago, having met recently to share ideas. I send my deepest condolences to his wife, four children, grandchildren, and the entire Crown family and pray for their peace.”

Rahm Emanuel @RahmEmanuel Deeply distraught to learn of the passing of a friend, brilliant businessman, and compassionate Chicagoan. Jim Crown loved our city and poured himself into making it stronger and safer for all. Amy and I are thinking of Paula and their children. May his memory be a blessing. Deeply distraught to learn of the passing of a friend, brilliant businessman, and compassionate Chicagoan. Jim Crown loved our city and poured himself into making it stronger and safer for all. Amy and I are thinking of Paula and their children. May his memory be a blessing.

Several individuals took to social media to pay tribute to Jim Crown and sent their heartfelt condolences to his family during this tough time.

Poll : 0 votes