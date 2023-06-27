Who is Jim Crown? Prominent billionaire killed in Aspen Motorsports Park crash

Jim Crown, a prominent billionaire died on June 25, 2023, in a crash at a racetrack in Colorado. He is a member of the famous Crown family in Chicago. Pitkin County coroner confirmed that the death was an accident and authorities are yet to determine Crown's cause of death.
The 70-year-old billionaire was celebrating his birthday on the day the crash took place at Aspen Motorsports Park after he hit a barrier. Jim Crown reportedly sustained blunt force trauma, which eventually led to his death.
According to authorities, Crown would often visit the park in Colorado, which the Crown family owned. Family and friends have expressed their sorrow after the tragic crash.
70-year-old Jim Crown belonged to the Civic Committee of the Commercial Club of Chicago
A fatal crash turned a birthday celebration into a tragedy when a prominent billionaire died at the age of 70, on Sunday, June 25, 2023. The car crash on the racetrack killed Jim Crown, who was also considered to be part of former US president Barack Obama's inner circle.
Crown has also been described as being closely associated with Obama and as per the Free Press Journal, then-First Lady Michelle Obama stayed at his Aspen residence in 2014.
Crown belonged to the Civic Committee of the Commercial Club of Chicago. He was an integral part of an initiative that aimed at trying to reduce the crime rate in Chicago by collaborating with local leaders and other organizations.
Apart from being a philanthropist, Jim was also the longest-serving board member of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and had been the director since 1991. CEO Jamie Dimon described him as being an integral part of the company.
The Crown family additionally had major shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. and only Jim Crown's stake amounted to over $1.7 billion in the current market, as per Livemint. 98-year-old Lester Crown, Jim's father is a stakeholder in the New York Yankees, New York's Rockefeller Center, the Chicago Bulls, and General Dynamic Corp.
Barack Obama and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson pay tribute to Jim Crown
Former US president Barack Obama appointed Crown to the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board in 2014. After the news about Crown's death made headlines, Obama took to social media to share a statement. He called him a "pillar of Chicago" and mentioned he was "heartbroken" on hearing about the news.
US President Joe Biden also released a statement after Jim Crown's tragic death and said:
“Jim represented America at its best- industrious, big-hearted, and always looking out for each other. He was a good man, a dear friend, and a great American.”
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson sent his condolences to Crown's family as well. He stated that he was devastated when he heard the news and hailed Crown for his "philanthropy and leadership."
“A lifelong Chicagoan, Jim gave back to the city through philanthropy and leadership on a number of civic and academic boards as he was deeply committed to investing in Chicago and its people. With his generosity, Jim truly embodied the soul of Chicago,” he said, as per the Chicago Tribune.
He added:
“I was especially grateful for his commitment to work collaboratively with my administration to build a safer Chicago, having met recently to share ideas. I send my deepest condolences to his wife, four children, grandchildren, and the entire Crown family and pray for their peace.”
Several individuals took to social media to pay tribute to Jim Crown and sent their heartfelt condolences to his family during this tough time.