Hunter Biden laptop pictures released as President Joe Biden's son investigated over alleged criminal dealings

Around 10,000 photos were recovered from Hunter Biden’s laptop and made available to the public through a website launched on Thursday, June 1. The website BidenLaptopMedia.com showcased several controversial photos of Hunter Biden over the years from 2008 to 2019. This includes images of drug leftovers and Hunter being cozy with his then-girlfriend Zoe Kestan.

According to Garrett Ziegler, the founder of the nonprofit Marco Polo and a former Trump White House aide, no genitalia would be visible on any of the images on the website. He further said that the public should get an insight into the first family’s life.

Ziegler also revealed that the website would contain not just the images that portray the Bidens in a bad light but also those that portray them in a good light. Hunter Biden already faces allegations related to misdemeanor and felony tax evasion.

Images from Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop have been recovered and published on a website

Joe Biden’s first son, Hunter, faces allegations regarding his overseas business affairs and potential tax and gun crimes. Recently, around 10,000 photos from his abandoned laptop have been recovered and put on a website that was launched on Thursday.

Garrett Ziegler allegedly spent months going through the photos, after which he finally published them on the website. He believed that there should be complete transparency, saying:

“If the American people want to know what their first family is like, they’re going to get it. And we’re not going to be taking out photos that paint the Bidens in a good light.”

Ziegler further stated:

“There’s a picture of a letter that Hunter’s daughter, Finnegan, wrote to, I assume, troops stationed overseas, like in Iraq and Afghanistan… It’s an adorable letter. Finnegan’s around 9 years old at the time, and it definitely paints the Bidens in a good light.”

Garrett Ziegler added that it took him months to go through the entire content available on the abandoned laptop. He redacted several images that contained any kind of personal information. Multiple nude images of Beau Biden’s widow, Hallie Biden, have also not been published on the website.

In addition, Ziegler said that it took so much time to publish the images because he had to use AI tools to censor certain parts since “there’s so much p*rnography.” He stated:

“There are, for example, screenshots of Candy Crush games where we are fairly confident in saying there's absolutely no news value to those. It’s going to be a completely authentic recounting of the photos on the device.”

Several images from the laptop have shown Hunter Biden without clothes on or surrounded by drugs. In Beautiful Things, his 2021 memoir, he spoke about how he struggled with cocaine addiction.

Meanwhile, federal prosecutors are yet to announce whether or not 53-year-old Hunter will be charged with the alleged crimes. News outlets have tried reaching out to the White House and Hunter Biden’s attorney but have gotten no response as of now.

