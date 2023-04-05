What was on Hunter Biden's laptop? Donald Trump tears into Joe Biden's son by bringing up 'Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell' in speech 

On Tuesday, April 4, Donald Trump lambasted Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, for the contents of his private laptop, which was leaked in 2020 by a Delaware computer repair shop owner whom he had entrusted with the device.
Trump attacked Hunter Biden and several others during a speech at the Mar-a-Lago club following his arraignment for falsifying business records. Trump claimed that the legal system was attacking him on the orders of Joe Biden, allegedly removing him as a potential rival within the political sphere.
Hunter Biden's laptop came to attention during Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign. John Paul Mac Isaac, a computer repair shop owner, is accused of illegally copying Hunter Biden's data and making it public.
Emails on Hunter Biden's laptop indicated that he had been conducting business deals that affected US foreign policy while using his father's political power. Republicans, who referred to the device as the "laptop from hell," claimed this was a clear sign of corruption within the Biden family. The laptop also allegedly included nudes of Hunter Biden, as well as signs of drug use.
Donald Trump condemns the Biden family
According to the New York Post, John Paul Mac Isaac got a hold of the laptop in late 2019, prior to Biden's bid presidential run. During his speech in Florida, Donald Trump brought it up as a talking point once more, claiming that it was evidence of the Biden family's corrupt tendencies.
Trump said:
"Hunter Biden's laptop exposes the Biden family as criminals."
Trump claimed that the information about the laptop would have made a 17% difference in polling, favoring the Trump candidacy. He went on to tell his supporters that the election was rigged and that there was a mass conspiracy against him.
Hunter Biden attempts to sue Mac Isaac
As per the BBC, Hunter Biden is attempting to sue Mac Isaac for spreading the information, claiming that he attempted to use the data for his own gain.
The court filing read:
"Mac Isaac intended and knew, or clearly should have known, that people to whom he provided the data that he believed to belong to Mr Biden would use it against then-candidate Joseph Biden and to assist then-President Trump."
The document alleges that Mac Isaac illegally sent the information on the laptop to a lawyer who worked with Donald Trump's then-attorney, Rudy Giuliani. At first, a spokesman for the Biden family denied that Hunter Biden had anything to do with the laptop, dismissing the information as a rumor that might have been circulated by operatives of the Russian government.
Eventually, the Biden family seemed to accept that the laptop did indeed belong to Hunter Biden. However, they stated that he had been unfairly victimized and that Donald Trump's team had used unlawful means to obtain his private information.