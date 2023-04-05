What was on Hunter Biden's laptop? Donald Trump tears into Joe Biden's son by bringing up 'Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell' in speech 

On Tuesday, April 4, Donald Trump lambasted Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, for the contents of his private laptop, which was leaked in 2020 by a Delaware computer repair shop owner whom he had entrusted with the device.

Trump attacked Hunter Biden and several others during a speech at the Mar-a-Lago club following his arraignment for falsifying business records. Trump claimed that the legal system was attacking him on the orders of Joe Biden, allegedly removing him as a potential rival within the political sphere.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 @RepMTG If President Trump can be charged for “falsifying business records” and hiding relevant information from voters in the 2016 election, then 51 people from the Intel community, who signed a letter stating the Hunter Biden laptop is fake, CAN BE CHARGED for hiding relevant… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… If President Trump can be charged for “falsifying business records” and hiding relevant information from voters in the 2016 election, then 51 people from the Intel community, who signed a letter stating the Hunter Biden laptop is fake, CAN BE CHARGED for hiding relevant… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Hunter Biden's laptop came to attention during Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign. John Paul Mac Isaac, a computer repair shop owner, is accused of illegally copying Hunter Biden's data and making it public.

Emails on Hunter Biden's laptop indicated that he had been conducting business deals that affected US foreign policy while using his father's political power. Republicans, who referred to the device as the "laptop from hell," claimed this was a clear sign of corruption within the Biden family. The laptop also allegedly included nudes of Hunter Biden, as well as signs of drug use.

Donald Trump condemns the Biden family

According to the New York Post, John Paul Mac Isaac got a hold of the laptop in late 2019, prior to Biden's bid presidential run. During his speech in Florida, Donald Trump brought it up as a talking point once more, claiming that it was evidence of the Biden family's corrupt tendencies.

Mike Sonko @MikeSonko

Donald Trump becomes the first former US president to be arrested and charged in court on criminal charges.

He is being arraigned at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on criminal charges said to be related to hush money payments made to adult film star… DONALD TRUMP ARRESTED.Donald Trump becomes the first former US president to be arrested and charged in court on criminal charges.He is being arraigned at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on criminal charges said to be related to hush money payments made to adult film star… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… DONALD TRUMP ARRESTED.Donald Trump becomes the first former US president to be arrested and charged in court on criminal charges.He is being arraigned at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on criminal charges said to be related to hush money payments made to adult film star… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/u9ClIPgvzp

Trump said:

"Hunter Biden's laptop exposes the Biden family as criminals."

Trump claimed that the information about the laptop would have made a 17% difference in polling, favoring the Trump candidacy. He went on to tell his supporters that the election was rigged and that there was a mass conspiracy against him.

Hunter Biden attempts to sue Mac Isaac

As per the BBC, Hunter Biden is attempting to sue Mac Isaac for spreading the information, claiming that he attempted to use the data for his own gain.

Benny Johnson @bennyjohnson Republican Rep. asks ATF if lying on their federal Background check is illegal.



ATF: “Yes. 15 years in jail if you do that.”



Republican Rep. Tiffany: “So why is Hunter Biden not in Prison?”



***All Hell Breaks Loose***



Gottem Republican Rep. asks ATF if lying on their federal Background check is illegal.ATF: “Yes. 15 years in jail if you do that.”Republican Rep. Tiffany: “So why is Hunter Biden not in Prison?”***All Hell Breaks Loose***Gottem https://t.co/aXYQW2GBXR

The court filing read:

"Mac Isaac intended and knew, or clearly should have known, that people to whom he provided the data that he believed to belong to Mr Biden would use it against then-candidate Joseph Biden and to assist then-President Trump."

End Wokeness @EndWokeness Hunter Biden: Not arrested

The Big Guy: Not arrested

The Clintons: Not arrested

Epstein’s clients: Not arrested

Anthony Fauci: Not arrested

DC insider traders: Not arrested

Iraq War criminals: Not arrested

COVID criminals: Not arrested

BLM rioters: Not arrested Hunter Biden: Not arrestedThe Big Guy: Not arrestedThe Clintons: Not arrestedEpstein’s clients: Not arrestedAnthony Fauci: Not arrestedDC insider traders: Not arrestedIraq War criminals: Not arrestedCOVID criminals: Not arrestedBLM rioters: Not arrested

The document alleges that Mac Isaac illegally sent the information on the laptop to a lawyer who worked with Donald Trump's then-attorney, Rudy Giuliani. At first, a spokesman for the Biden family denied that Hunter Biden had anything to do with the laptop, dismissing the information as a rumor that might have been circulated by operatives of the Russian government.

Eventually, the Biden family seemed to accept that the laptop did indeed belong to Hunter Biden. However, they stated that he had been unfairly victimized and that Donald Trump's team had used unlawful means to obtain his private information.

Poll : 0 votes