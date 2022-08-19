Who is Sam Harris? Philosopher's shocking revelations about Hunter Biden and a Donald Trump conspiracy spark online debate 

Philosopher and author Sam Harris recently made some shocking revelations about his take on Hunter Biden’s laptop controversy and Donald Trump’s re-election in 2020.

Speaking on the Triggernometry podcast, he said:

“Hunter Biden literally could have had the corpses of children in his basement, I would not have cared. There’s nothing, it’s Hunter Biden, it’s not Joe Biden.”

He further argued that even if Joe Biden had any scope of being involved in an alleged corruption, the amount was “infinitesimal” as compared to the alleged corruptions Trump was involved in. Harris added:

“Whatever the scope of Joe Biden’s corruption is we could just go down that rabbit hole endlessly and understand that he's getting kickbacks from Hunter Biden's deals in Ukraine or wherever else right? Or China. It is infinitesimal compared to the corruption we know Trump is involved in.”

Harris also referenced the two situations as comparing “the firefly to the sun” and shared that he thinks that Trump University is “worse” than anything found on Hunter Biden’s laptop:

“It doesn’t even stack up to Trump University. Trump University, as a story, is worse than anything that could be in Hunter Biden’s laptop, in my view.”

The philosopher added that the censorship of Hunder Biden’s New York Post laptop story was a “left-wing conspiracy” to prevent Trump’s re-election as president. However, claiming that the move was "warranted," he said:

“Now that doesn’t answer the people who say ‘it’s still completely unfair to not have looked at the laptop in a timely way and to have shut down the New York Post’s Twitter account. Like that, that’s a left-wing conspiracy to deny the presidency to Donald Trump.’ Absolutely it was. But I think it was warranted.”

Alexandros Marinos @alexandrosM In which, Sam Harris says that it's ok to conspire against Trump getting elected, because he was the equivalent of an asteroid headed towards earth. Literally literally. Worth watching just for Francis' reaction at the end. Omg. In which, Sam Harris says that it's ok to conspire against Trump getting elected, because he was the equivalent of an asteroid headed towards earth. Literally literally. Worth watching just for Francis' reaction at the end. Omg. https://t.co/hVH7IPAx1t

Harris’ interview went immediately viral on social media and sparked a debate among netizens.

Twitter reacts to Sam Harris' opinion on Hunter Biden laptop controversy

Hunter and Joe Biden made global headlines after The New York Post published a story that contained emails from the former’s laptop. The alleged emails provided evidence of a meeting between Joe and Hunter Biden and an executive from Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company.

The controversy further intensified after The New York Post’s Twitter account was locked for seven days following the publication of the story. Ever since the incident, the matter has been a major topic of debate on the internet.

More recently, Sam Harris’ opinion on the controversy in connection to Donald Trump’s re-election in 2020 renewed the discussion on social media. Several users also took to Twitter to share their reactions to Harris’ interview.

While some said that what Sam Harris was saying made no sense, others agreed with his views on former US President Donald Trump.

Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 @JackPosobiec I did not have Sam Harris talking about Hunter Biden with corpses of children in his basement and an elite conspiracy to rig the 2020 election on my Bingo card this morning I did not have Sam Harris talking about Hunter Biden with corpses of children in his basement and an elite conspiracy to rig the 2020 election on my Bingo card this morning

Max Blumenthal @MaxBlumenthal Not only does Fake Smart Guy Sam Harris legitimize the hypothetical murder of children by Hunter Biden and defend a security state operation to subvert a US election, he makes up a word to seem intelligent - “infinite-tesimal” - then proceeds to misuse it. Not only does Fake Smart Guy Sam Harris legitimize the hypothetical murder of children by Hunter Biden and defend a security state operation to subvert a US election, he makes up a word to seem intelligent - “infinite-tesimal” - then proceeds to misuse it. https://t.co/tlGTlTdEQF

Paul A. Szypula @Bubblebathgirl Sam Harris just doubled down and said it was the “right call” to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story to get Joe into the White House.



Harris then criticized Trump — who knew this censorship happened — for having objected to the election.



How does that make sense?



🤔 Sam Harris just doubled down and said it was the “right call” to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story to get Joe into the White House.Harris then criticized Trump — who knew this censorship happened — for having objected to the election.How does that make sense?🤔

Will @mental_willness Sam Harris is right about Trump. The man has made mistakes and j disagree with him on several major topics but he is, and has always been, right about the profound d dangers of Donald Trump. Sam Harris is right about Trump. The man has made mistakes and j disagree with him on several major topics but he is, and has always been, right about the profound d dangers of Donald Trump.

Joe Sandwich @JoeSandwich5 Sam Harris is right. If we didn't care about the private wheeling & dealing of Ivanka and Jared while they were actually supposed to be working for the Trump admin (on taxpayers' dime), why should we care about Hunter Biden's (private citizen) laptop? Sam Harris is right. If we didn't care about the private wheeling & dealing of Ivanka and Jared while they were actually supposed to be working for the Trump admin (on taxpayers' dime), why should we care about Hunter Biden's (private citizen) laptop? https://t.co/eKKI5p5dye

Benny Johnson @bennyjohnson Sam Harris: “Hunter Biden literally could have had the corpses of children in his basement, I would not have cared”



When people show you who they are, believe them.



Sam Harris: “Hunter Biden literally could have had the corpses of children in his basement, I would not have cared”When people show you who they are, believe them. https://t.co/8xrpeeqkFe

Immortal Queen @Molls_25Mc Sam Harris....



A renowned free thinker, philosopher, and an academic.



He’s happy with the Hunter Biden story being censored as long as it kept Trump out of office.



He has totally ruined his reputation, which is a shame.



But it is what it is. Sam Harris....A renowned free thinker, philosopher, and an academic.He’s happy with the Hunter Biden story being censored as long as it kept Trump out of office.He has totally ruined his reputation, which is a shame.But it is what it is. https://t.co/rlzZP2cfSg

Jack Riminton @jackrim1 Sam Harris is right. Anyone but Trump is an entirely reasonable position. Breaking Twitters T&Cs in an effort to save democracy is not the same as breaking democracy to save Biden Sam Harris is right. Anyone but Trump is an entirely reasonable position. Breaking Twitters T&Cs in an effort to save democracy is not the same as breaking democracy to save Biden

Dean, Avatar of The Fool @DeanWilliamLvl6

Y'know, I'd appreciate it if the public faces of atheism stopped making the apologists look vindicated. Did I get this right? @SamHarrisOrg said there *was* a conspiracy to suppress the Hunter Biden story, but that it was a *good* conspiracy, because Trump is just so evil?Y'know, I'd appreciate it if the public faces of atheism stopped making the apologists look vindicated. Did I get this right? @SamHarrisOrg said there *was* a conspiracy to suppress the Hunter Biden story, but that it was a *good* conspiracy, because Trump is just so evil?Y'know, I'd appreciate it if the public faces of atheism stopped making the apologists look vindicated.

Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 @JackPosobiec Holy shlit



Sam Harris just admitted he supported censoring the Hunter Biden laptop story because it helped Biden



This man just set his entire career on fire Holy shlit Sam Harris just admitted he supported censoring the Hunter Biden laptop story because it helped BidenThis man just set his entire career on fire https://t.co/FG3JI5Rb7e

As reactions to his statements continued pouring in online, Harris took to Twitter to defend his words. He also went on to explain that he was arguing about the "principle of self-defense" in the podcast. Sam Harris posted a series of tweets explaining and defending his words.

Sam Harris @SamHarrisOrg There is a podcast clip circulating that seems to be confusing many people about my views on Trump (which is understandable because I wasn’t speaking very clearly). So, for what it’s worth, here is what I was trying to say: 1/6 There is a podcast clip circulating that seems to be confusing many people about my views on Trump (which is understandable because I wasn’t speaking very clearly). So, for what it’s worth, here is what I was trying to say: 1/6

Sam Harris @SamHarrisOrg I was essentially arguing for a principle of self-defense (where there’s a continuum of proportionate force that is appropriate and necessary to use). I’ve always viewed Trump as a very dangerous person to elect as president of a fake university, 2/6 I was essentially arguing for a principle of self-defense (where there’s a continuum of proportionate force that is appropriate and necessary to use). I’ve always viewed Trump as a very dangerous person to elect as president of a fake university, 2/6

Sam Harris @SamHarrisOrg let alone the US, and when he became a sitting president who would not commit to a peaceful transfer of power, I viewed him as more dangerous still. (However, I’ve never been under any illusion that he is Orange Hitler.) 3/6 let alone the US, and when he became a sitting president who would not commit to a peaceful transfer of power, I viewed him as more dangerous still. (However, I’ve never been under any illusion that he is Orange Hitler.) 3/6

He further opened up about his stance on Hunter Biden's laptop controversy and said that he thought it was a "very hard call, ethically and journalistically."

Sam Harris @SamHarrisOrg On the podcast, I was speaking narrowly about the wisdom and propriety of ignoring the Hunter Biden laptop story until after the election. I’ve always thought that this was a very hard call, ethically and journalistically. 4/6 On the podcast, I was speaking narrowly about the wisdom and propriety of ignoring the Hunter Biden laptop story until after the election. I’ve always thought that this was a very hard call, ethically and journalistically. 4/6

Sam Harris @SamHarrisOrg But given what happened with the Anthony Weiner laptop in the previous election, I think it was probably the right call. 5/6 But given what happened with the Anthony Weiner laptop in the previous election, I think it was probably the right call. 5/6

Sam Harris concluded his thread by saying that nothing he mentioned on the podcast suggested "that the Democrats would have been right to commit election fraud or take other illegal measures to deny Trump the presidency." He also clarified that he does not think the Democrats embraced such an action.

Everything to know about Sam Harris

Sam Harris is an American philosopher, author, and podcaster. He was born on April 9, 1967, in Los Angeles to TV writer and producer Susan Harris and actor Berkeley Harris.

Sam Harris is an American philosopher, author, and podcaster (Image via Getty Images)

He completed his bachelor of arts in philosophy from Stanford University in 2000 and earned a Ph.D. in cognitive neuroscience from the University of California in 2009.

As per his official bio, Harris also practiced meditation for more than 30 years under the guidance of many Tibetan, Indian, Burmese, and Western teachers. He began writing his first book, The End of Faith, in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

The book was published in 2004 and stayed on The New York Times Best Seller list for 33 weeks. It also won the 2005 PEN Award in the nonfiction category. Sam Harris’ other books Letter to a Christian Nation, The Moral Landscape, Free Will, Lying, Waking Up, and Islam and the Future of Tolerance were also New York Times Best Sellers.

In addition to his books, Harris has also contributed to publications like The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, The London Times, The Economist, The Boston Globe, and The Atlantic.

The majority of Harris’ writing revolves around the themes of philosophy, neuroscience, and criticism of religion. He has also included topics like ethics, free will, rationality, politics, AI, terrorism, meditation, and psychedelics in his work.

Sam Harris is also known as a critic of religion. He has also been considered one of “Four Horsemen of New Atheism” alongside Richard Dawkins, Christopher Hitchens, and Daniel Dennett.

Harris also serves as the host of the popular Making Sense podcast (formerly Waking Up), and founder of the Waking Up with Sam Harris meditation app. He is regarded as one of the alleged core members of the “Intellectual Dark Web.”

