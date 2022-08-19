Who is Sam Harris? Philosopher's shocking revelations about Hunter Biden and a Donald Trump conspiracy spark online debate 

Philosopher and author Sam Harris recently made some shocking revelations about his take on Hunter Biden’s laptop controversy and Donald Trump’s re-election in 2020.
Speaking on the Triggernometry podcast, he said:
“Hunter Biden literally could have had the corpses of children in his basement, I would not have cared. There’s nothing, it’s Hunter Biden, it’s not Joe Biden.”
He further argued that even if Joe Biden had any scope of being involved in an alleged corruption, the amount was “infinitesimal” as compared to the alleged corruptions Trump was involved in. Harris added:
“Whatever the scope of Joe Biden’s corruption is we could just go down that rabbit hole endlessly and understand that he's getting kickbacks from Hunter Biden's deals in Ukraine or wherever else right? Or China. It is infinitesimal compared to the corruption we know Trump is involved in.”
Harris also referenced the two situations as comparing “the firefly to the sun” and shared that he thinks that Trump University is “worse” than anything found on Hunter Biden’s laptop:
“It doesn’t even stack up to Trump University. Trump University, as a story, is worse than anything that could be in Hunter Biden’s laptop, in my view.”
The philosopher added that the censorship of Hunder Biden’s New York Post laptop story was a “left-wing conspiracy” to prevent Trump’s re-election as president. However, claiming that the move was "warranted," he said:
“Now that doesn’t answer the people who say ‘it’s still completely unfair to not have looked at the laptop in a timely way and to have shut down the New York Post’s Twitter account. Like that, that’s a left-wing conspiracy to deny the presidency to Donald Trump.’ Absolutely it was. But I think it was warranted.”
Harris’ interview went immediately viral on social media and sparked a debate among netizens.
Twitter reacts to Sam Harris' opinion on Hunter Biden laptop controversy
Hunter and Joe Biden made global headlines after The New York Post published a story that contained emails from the former’s laptop. The alleged emails provided evidence of a meeting between Joe and Hunter Biden and an executive from Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company.
The controversy further intensified after The New York Post’s Twitter account was locked for seven days following the publication of the story. Ever since the incident, the matter has been a major topic of debate on the internet.
More recently, Sam Harris’ opinion on the controversy in connection to Donald Trump’s re-election in 2020 renewed the discussion on social media. Several users also took to Twitter to share their reactions to Harris’ interview.
While some said that what Sam Harris was saying made no sense, others agreed with his views on former US President Donald Trump.
As reactions to his statements continued pouring in online, Harris took to Twitter to defend his words. He also went on to explain that he was arguing about the "principle of self-defense" in the podcast. Sam Harris posted a series of tweets explaining and defending his words.
He further opened up about his stance on Hunter Biden's laptop controversy and said that he thought it was a "very hard call, ethically and journalistically."
Sam Harris concluded his thread by saying that nothing he mentioned on the podcast suggested "that the Democrats would have been right to commit election fraud or take other illegal measures to deny Trump the presidency." He also clarified that he does not think the Democrats embraced such an action.
Everything to know about Sam Harris
Sam Harris is an American philosopher, author, and podcaster. He was born on April 9, 1967, in Los Angeles to TV writer and producer Susan Harris and actor Berkeley Harris.
He completed his bachelor of arts in philosophy from Stanford University in 2000 and earned a Ph.D. in cognitive neuroscience from the University of California in 2009.
As per his official bio, Harris also practiced meditation for more than 30 years under the guidance of many Tibetan, Indian, Burmese, and Western teachers. He began writing his first book, The End of Faith, in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks.
The book was published in 2004 and stayed on The New York Times Best Seller list for 33 weeks. It also won the 2005 PEN Award in the nonfiction category. Sam Harris’ other books Letter to a Christian Nation, The Moral Landscape, Free Will, Lying, Waking Up, and Islam and the Future of Tolerance were also New York Times Best Sellers.
In addition to his books, Harris has also contributed to publications like The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, The London Times, The Economist, The Boston Globe, and The Atlantic.
The majority of Harris’ writing revolves around the themes of philosophy, neuroscience, and criticism of religion. He has also included topics like ethics, free will, rationality, politics, AI, terrorism, meditation, and psychedelics in his work.
Sam Harris is also known as a critic of religion. He has also been considered one of “Four Horsemen of New Atheism” alongside Richard Dawkins, Christopher Hitchens, and Daniel Dennett.
Harris also serves as the host of the popular Making Sense podcast (formerly Waking Up), and founder of the Waking Up with Sam Harris meditation app. He is regarded as one of the alleged core members of the “Intellectual Dark Web.”