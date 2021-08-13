In a world of make-believe where credentials do not matter, one could hope that their favorite YouTubers would run for President. The United States has seen a celebrity take over the country, i.e., President Ronald Raegan and even American rapper Kanye West had also expressed interest in running for the Oval Office. YouTubers could possibly have the upper-hand by being comparatively more authentic and connected with their fans, making them more trust-worthy.

Although the candidates are selected in jest and popularity, here are 5 YouTubers who should run for President.

YouTubers who should run for President

5) Liza Koshy

The multi- talented internet personality was born in Houston, Texas. Liza Koshy has Indian and German roots. The popular YouTuber started her career online on popular social media app Vine in 2013.

Since the platform closed, Koshy has shifted to YouTube and has now amassed over 17.6 million subscribers. The YouTuber is known for her fun skits online, which have accumulated over a billion views.

As the YouTuber grew online, Koshy went on to pursue an acting career in Hollywood. In 2016, she starred in "Boo! A Madea Halloween" and also appeared in Hulu’s "Freakish series." The YouTuber-turned-actress has also appeared in Alicia Key’s "Work It" comedy dance film.

She has won several awards during her career including the Streamy Awards for Breakout Creator (2016), Teen Choice Awards for Choice Female Web Star (2017), Three Teen Choice Awards for Choice Female Web Star, Choice Comedy Web Star and Choice YouTuber (2018) amongst others.

Liza Koshy has also featured in prominent publications including The Washington Post and Forbes.

The YouTuber also interviewed former US president Barack Obama on YouTube in 2016.

4) Markiplier

Mark Edward Fischbach, aka Markiplier, is one of the highest paid and most popular YouTubers on the planet. The YouTuber joined the platform in 2012 and was making comedic sketches before shifting to his popular Five Nights at Freddy’s gaming venture. Markiplier garnered over 80 million views for the first part of the gaming series.

The Hawaii-native also joined the board of comic book publication Red Giant Entertainment. In 2016, he announced his own line of comics and branched out from YouTube content alone.

Since then, Markiplier has gone on to voice the character 5.0.5 in the "Villainous" series made by Cartoon Network.

Markiplier now holds over 29.8 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and also has his own podcast series called Distractible which is produced by QCode.

The YouTuber has never endorsed any political party, but has called himself a “liberal.” He also raised money for the Human Rights Campaign in a charity live stream during the LGBTQ rights movement.

3) Jacksepticeye

To keep an open mind in our make-believe world of YouTubers becoming presidents, the Irish YouTuber deserves to nab a spot on the list. Jacksepticeye has amassed over 27.3 million subscribers on the platform after gaining popularity for his comedic Let’s Play gaming series.

Sean William McLoughlin, aka Jacksepticeye, began posting content on YouTube in November 2012. The YouTuber claims to keep his community as inclusive as possible. He has said:

"One of the main things I wanted to do on YouTube is to keep people together."

The YouTuber used to post on a daily basis until he took a break in July 2020. His videos are often accompanied by a lot of cursing, which he calls the key aspect to his success.

Jacksepticeye is known to be one of the most philanthropic YouTubers on the platform. He was awarded the Humanitarian Stream Team by Save the Children in 2019.

He also raised over $6 million for charity between 2017 and 2021 and went on to be named one of the “Ten Outstanding Young Persons” by the Junior Chamber International. He has also hosted several live streams for charities including the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance and more.

In June 2020, the YouTuber had raised over $600,00 for Black Lives Matter organizations.

2) PewDiePie

The list would not be complete without the Swedish YouTuber known for his gaming videos and commentary on internet trends. PewDiePie is one of the richest and most popular YouTubers on the planet. He has amassed over 110 million subscribers on the platform.

Felix Kjellberg used to primarily make gaming videos until he switched to reacting to bizarre online trends. In August 2013, PewDiePie became the most subscribed YouTuber, beating Smosh.

The YouTuber went on to have his own YouTube Red series called “Scare PewDiePie.” The King of YouTube also ended up having a battle with T-Series in 2018, fighting for the position of most subscribed channel.

Alas, the YouTuber did not win the battle, but PewDiePie still stands as a fan favorite.

Although PewDiePie has commented on not wanting to be a political leader and has said that he does not “really feel passionate about politics,” his ever- growing fan base would stand by the YouTuber without thinking twice if he stood as a presidential candidate.

1) Mr. Beast

The American YouTuber, best known for his expensive and extravagant videos, admitted to wanting to stand for the presidency in September 2020. He had stated in a tweet:

“Seeing how divided America is makes want to consider running for president one day (very far in the future, currently I’m stupid) but I also have “6969420” in my name atm from a Minecraft scavenger hunt so I doubt anyone would ever take me serious lmao.”

Although the YouTuber did not confirm running for the presidency in the future, he is known for his philanthropic acts worldwide and can be a considerable candidate.

Jimmy Donaldson, the co-creator of Team Trees, had raised over $22 million after their foundation, the Arbor Day Foundation, had pledged to plant a tree for every dollar they received as a donation.

The successful campaign garnered donations from popular personalities including Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey amongst several other YouTubers.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul