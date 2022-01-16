 "Shining light in the dark age of censorship": Hashtag Thanks Joe Rogan trends on Twitter after doctors blast his Spotify podcast

Fans of Joe Rogan have popularized the hashtag #thanksJoeRogan on Twitter after a tweet made by biology professor Bret Weinstein. The 52-year-old has asked users to show support for the podcaster and Spotify for their attempt at censor-free discussion.
Rogan hosts The Joe Rogan Experience, Spotify's biggest podcast channel, where he discusses a wide variety of topics, usually with guests in attendance.
A podcast from December 2021 with virologist Robert Malone has come under fire from health professionals. It features a discussion around the COVID-19 vaccine and the government's alleged agenda behind it.
270 medical professionals from the U.S. have signed an open letter to Spotify to take action against the podcast for promoting misinformation.
Twitter bombarded with Hashtag Thanks Joe Rogan tweets applauding the political commentator
Fans around the country have shown support for Rogan by coming to the podcaster's defense, saying he does not provide statements or answers. One user explained that Rogan asks questions of his guests that echo the thoughts of the general public.
Another user applauded the podcaster and his guest for looking at health issues "from all different perspectives." Users voiced their support for Robert Malone on the basis of his PhD. They believe that there might be some truth into his discussion with Rogan and that it should be given attention.
Support has come pouring in for Rogan as fans hailed him for promoting free speech through interviews on his podcast. Here's what some of his fans had to say:
Why are doctors against Joe Rogan?
Jessica Malaty Rivera, one of the doctors who started the petition, said that she was horrified to find out that "wise people" believe Malone's statement from the podcast.
Malone claimed that hospitals around the country are incentivized to wrongly diagnose COVID-19 deaths. He also promoted ivermectin, a parasite medication, for the treatment of the disease and disregards the vaccine.
The doctor referred to "mass formation psychosis," which he explained as:
“When you have a society that has become decoupled from each other and has free-floating anxiety in a sense that things don’t make sense, we can’t understand it, and then their attention gets focused by a leader or series of events on one small point just like hypnosis, they literally become hypnotized and can be led anywhere.”
Rivera, along with other doctors who do not agree with the podcast and its contents, have written to Spotify. They are demanding that the audio streaming company add a "misinformation" label to the Joe Rogan Experience episode with Robert Malone.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
The podcast has allegedly been shared over 25,000 times already.