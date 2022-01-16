×
 "Shining light in the dark age of censorship": Hashtag Thanks Joe Rogan trends on Twitter after doctors blast his Spotify podcast

Twitter applauding Joe Rogan for his podcast with Dr. Malone (Image via JoeRogan/Instagram)
Esha Singh
Modified Jan 16, 2022 09:38 PM IST
Fans of Joe Rogan have popularized the hashtag #thanksJoeRogan on Twitter after a tweet made by biology professor Bret Weinstein. The 52-year-old has asked users to show support for the podcaster and Spotify for their attempt at censor-free discussion.

Rogan hosts The Joe Rogan Experience, Spotify's biggest podcast channel, where he discusses a wide variety of topics, usually with guests in attendance.

A podcast from December 2021 with virologist Robert Malone has come under fire from health professionals. It features a discussion around the COVID-19 vaccine and the government's alleged agenda behind it.

270 medical professionals from the U.S. have signed an open letter to Spotify to take action against the podcast for promoting misinformation.

Twitter bombarded with Hashtag Thanks Joe Rogan tweets applauding the political commentator

#ThanksJoeRogan, you're a shining light in this dark age of censorship perpetrated by the Trusted News Initiative.

Fans around the country have shown support for Rogan by coming to the podcaster's defense, saying he does not provide statements or answers. One user explained that Rogan asks questions of his guests that echo the thoughts of the general public.

Another user applauded the podcaster and his guest for looking at health issues "from all different perspectives." Users voiced their support for Robert Malone on the basis of his PhD. They believe that there might be some truth into his discussion with Rogan and that it should be given attention.

Support has come pouring in for Rogan as fans hailed him for promoting free speech through interviews on his podcast. Here's what some of his fans had to say:

Maybe @joerogan is so popular because he asks questions and presents differing opinions, both things the traditional media and so called journalists seem to have forgotten how to do. #ThanksJoeRogan
#ThanksJoeRogan and #ThankYouSpotify for your courage in the face of unrelenting evil. twitter.com/BretWeinstein/…
Bret Weinstein is absolutely correct.#ThanksJoeRogan If it wasn't for Rogan we might not even be discussing many critically important topics. twitter.com/BretWeinstein/…
#Thankyouspotify and #ThanksJoeRogan for being willing to platform truly controversial conversations. Without freedom of speech, there can be no real discourse and no real trust. Without a free platform in this age, there can be no free speech. twitter.com/bretweinstein/…
#ThankYouSpotify for having the courage to allow a platform which values free speech & open discussion! @Spotify recognizes that human progress is built upon the advancement of ideas the majority once did not accept.#ThanksJoeRogan @joerogan for giving a voice to the voiceless
"If freedom of speech is taken away, then dumb & silent we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter." -George Washington#ThanksJoeRogan twitter.com/jordanbpeterso…
Saw "Congratulations Joe" trending and assumed it was for Joe Rogan.I've followed Joe Rogan for about 5 years... I don't listen often, but I like that he has health people on from all different perspectives.#ThanksJoeRogan for being real, and for giving a voice to so many!
#ThankYouSpotify and #ThanksJoeRogan for providing a platform to voices others won't.
#ThanksJoeRogan #ThanksSpotify for allowing experts on your podcast to share what they know, other than what the mainstream media wants us to hear! We need you more than ever!! ❤️❤️❤️
I fully support this #ThanksJoeRogan and #ThankYouSpotify. Just restarted my Spotify membership. twitter.com/BretWeinstein/…
I honestly don't understand what people are talking about when they claim Joe Rogan is spreading misinformation. What specifically is he spreading? What is false? Come with the receipts please. #ThanksJoeRogan

Why are doctors against Joe Rogan?

Jessica Malaty Rivera, one of the doctors who started the petition, said that she was horrified to find out that "wise people" believe Malone's statement from the podcast.

Malone claimed that hospitals around the country are incentivized to wrongly diagnose COVID-19 deaths. He also promoted ivermectin, a parasite medication, for the treatment of the disease and disregards the vaccine.

The doctor referred to "mass formation psychosis," which he explained as:

“When you have a society that has become decoupled from each other and has free-floating anxiety in a sense that things don’t make sense, we can’t understand it, and then their attention gets focused by a leader or series of events on one small point just like hypnosis, they literally become hypnotized and can be led anywhere.”

Rivera, along with other doctors who do not agree with the podcast and its contents, have written to Spotify. They are demanding that the audio streaming company add a "misinformation" label to the Joe Rogan Experience episode with Robert Malone.

The podcast has allegedly been shared over 25,000 times already.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee
