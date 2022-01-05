"Steroid piñata": Joe Rogan supporters slammed for 'body shaming' Ethan Klein after latter calls him out over vaccine misinformation

Followers of podcast hosts Joe Rogan and Ethan Klein have been feuding on social media after the latter called out Rogan for spreading COVID misinformation. This comes after the UFC color commentator claimed he self-medicated with ivermectin once he tested positive. The FDA has firmly stood against using the drug to treat the virus.
H3 Podcast's Ethan Klein also fired at Rogan’s stance on health after the latter claimed to be on a “carnivore diet,” where he eats only animal products. Rogan has also boasted about his workout regime, often including lifting, daily workouts, and Brazilian Jui Jitsu.
Rogan fans are now blasting Klein with fatphobic comments. They criticize Klein’s physique instead of taking part in vaccines.
Ethan Klein’s Twitter rant explained
Klein passed his judgment on the carnivore diet in a slew of tweets. He also stated that Rogan should have “ride [sic] it out like you say a man should” when speaking about Rogan’s COVID diagnosis.
In a podcast episode, Ethan Klein called Rogan a “f**king piece of s**it” after Rogan said that fat people should die of COVID.
Klein also commented on Rogan medicating himself on ivermectin. His tweet read:
As the fatphobic comments against Klein came into being, he defended himself on Twitter by saying:
Internet reacts to Joe Rogan and Ethan Klein's feud
Unsurprisingly, Klein's followers slammed Rogan for spreading COVID misinformation, while Rogan's fans fat-shamed Klein. A few comments on the same read:
This is not the first time Rogan has been called out for his controversial vaccine stance. He also interviewed Dr Robert Malone, a scientist who helped invent mRNA vaccines.
Malone claimed that the US mimics Nazi Germany by “hypnotizing” citizens to believe in their vaccines during the podcast. Malone also alleged in the podcast that Americans are experiencing “mass formation psychosis” by getting jabbed.
Since then, the podcast episode has been deleted from YouTube. Malone’s Twitter account has been suspended as well.