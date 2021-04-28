Joe Rogan faces severe backlash after encouraging 21-year-olds to avoid COVID vaccination

Podcast host Joe Rogan has triggered a fresh controversy after seemingly encouraging young viewers not to get vaccinated against COVID 19. Rogan said,

"People say, do you think it's safe to get vaccinated? I've said, yeah, I think for the most part it's safe to get vaccinated. I do. I do. But if you're like 21 years old, and you say to me, should I get vaccinated? I'll go no. Are you healthy? Are you a healthy person? If you're a healthy person, and you're exercising all the time, and you're young, and you're eating well, like, I don't think you need to worry about this."

Episode #1639 of the “Joe Rogan Experience” featured standup comedian and podcast host, Dave Smith. The two talked about the global pandemic and how long it will take for things to return to normalcy.

With quite a few countries struggling due to the second “wave” of COVID 19, Rogan claimed that 21-year-olds do not “need to get vaccinated.” His statements have since been met with online furor and have been branded "unscientific."

Joe Rogan faces backlash after encouraging 21-year-olds not to get COVID vaccination

Rogan claimed that young people who are healthy and have a good diet need not be worried about COVID 19. He was especially focused on whether the vaccination is “safe” for people.

Always good to listen to @joerogan, the asshole who played the asshole electrician on a sitcom, about your life-and-death decisions. https://t.co/AgZfk5OAI7 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 27, 2021

Rogan’s comments were misguided as global medical experts try to swiftly make the vaccine accessible to as many people as possible.

COVID-19 has claimed more than three million lives worldwide. While many were older than 50, young people are not absolutely immune. Asymptomatic young individuals can also act as carriers for those vulnerable around them.

I could without fail convince joe rogan that Naruto is real https://t.co/VIdXPZqmrU — Ed Zitron (@edzitron) April 28, 2021

I mean normally I would say "if people are inclined to take medical advice from Joe Rogan, that's fine," and let nature take its course, but in this case it endangers more than the particular meatheads in question. — VealBeerHat (@Popehat) April 28, 2021

Joe Rogan is just CrossFit Tucker Carlson 🚮🚮🚮

Get vaccinated if you’re eligible. — Mt. Joy (@MtJoyBand) April 28, 2021

Moreover, the second wave of the pandemic has brutally hit several countries where many younger individuals have been affected. Despite running into routine controversy, Rogan has not been reprimanded by Spotify, nor has the episode in question been taken off the air.

Several sources have revealed that Spotify reviewed the podcast but decided not to censor Rogan’s comments. The platform believes he did not come off as “outwardly anti-vaccination.” He did not make a call to action against getting the vaccine.

Rogan clarified his stance by saying that,

"I hate to say that if someone's children died from this. I'm very sorry that that happened. I'm not in any way diminishing that. But I'm saying the personal experience that my children had with Covid was nothing."

He recently claimed that he would not be taking the vaccine.

Spotify’s decision not to censor the podcast comes as a shock to many because the platform has, in the past, taken action against pandemic-related misinformation.

Spotify took down musician Ian Brown’s song called “Little Sea Big Tree” as it spread misinformation about the virus and could be described as “anti-lockdown. Pete Evans’ podcast was also removed from the platform in January for allegedly spreading conspiracy theories related to COVID 19.

Some of Twitter's reactions to Rogan's comments can be seen below:

if u think joe rogan is a credible source for medical advice then idk what 2 tell u besides good luck with ur health lol — jeff (@954jeffx) April 27, 2021

Joe Rogan was publicly a moon landing denier why the fuck does he get a say in the national dialogue about vaccination? — Yvette, exiled Queen of the Seychelles. (@TheSciBabe) April 27, 2021

Joe Rogan said that he doesn't think healthy 21 year olds should take the 'rona jab.



That makes perfect sense.



I actually think that's why the usual weirdo mob is attacking him. Because he's correct. They hate that.



Psychopaths all over this app. — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) April 27, 2021

Joe Rogan does testosterone replacement therapy and trips on DMT, but he draws the line at clinically-trialed vaccines. — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) April 27, 2021

The people who watch @joerogan’s show are the people we desperately need to vaccinate in order to speed up the end of the pandemic. Joe isn’t just endangering their lives he’s endangering the rest of us too. — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) April 28, 2021

I hope we see lawsuits against @FoxNews by parents whose kids get harassed for wearing masks because of Tucker Carlson, and against @Spotify from parents whose sons end up in the hospital because Joe Rogan told them not to get vaccinated. — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) April 27, 2021

Joe Rogan is encouraging young people not to get the vaccine.



I think Bill Burr sums up that kind of advice pretty well here: pic.twitter.com/VV8S0DPYVb — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) April 27, 2021

It seems as if Rogan’s comments have escaped Spotify's scrutiny. But the same cannot be said about Twitter, as seen in the tweets above. While most people criticized Rogan for his comments, many agreed with him.

Let’s get real, what Joe Rogan said in that clip was completely reasonable and there’s really no sound scientific argument against it. Also, whoever that other guy in that sweet ass bomber jacket was, he made some great points. — Dave Smith (@ComicDaveSmith) April 27, 2021

Joe Rogan is correct about the COVID vaccine for kids & young healthy people.pic.twitter.com/AxGwFxAMVB — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) April 27, 2021

dudes will be like "do your own research before trusting these vaccines" and the whole time they were just waiting for joe rogan to tell them what to do — Moh (@LessIsMoh) April 27, 2021

Uh oh... Joe Rogan basing vaccine decisions off of actual statistics instead of fear has upset the cultists. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 27, 2021

There is nothing inaccurate, out of line or even remotely radical about Joe Rogan’s statements. https://t.co/cCXiBki565 — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) April 27, 2021

Hahaha. They're trying to cancel @joerogan for expressing an opinion about whether young, healthy people should take the vaccine. Hahaha. — Konstantin Kisin (@KonstantinKisin) April 27, 2021

While it is true that younger individuals are at a lesser risk of contracting the virus and getting extremely sick, it doesn't mean they should abstain from vaccination. Moreover, the virus keeps mutating every season. Just like the flu vaccine, COVID-19 vaccines might be here to stay for the long term.

In simple terms, everyone on the planet must be vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible. That is the only way out of this crisis.