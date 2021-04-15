Is Joe Rogan cousins with Gerard Way?

Yes. Although Joe Rogan and Gerard Way are not all that close, Joe Rogan did confirm that he is related to the lead vocalist of the rock band 'My Chemical Romance'.

Kevin Smith appeared on Ep. 1372 of Joe Rogan's podcast, 'The Joe Rogan Experience.' Smith began asking Joe Rogan a question about his grandmother Josie and then mentioned Gerard Way. Before he could go any further, the UFC color commentator interrupted with the answer that Kevin Smith was building up his question for. Rogan said:

"Yeah, we are related. I don't know him, but we are cousins."

Kevin Smith went on to detail the branches that connect Joe Rogan and Gerard Way. Smith recounted an occasion where Gerard Way told him that Joe Rogan's grandmother Josie was also Gerard Way's Aunt Josie. Joe Rogan also confirmed the same family connection.

Today is the day that I learned Joe Rogan and Gerard Way are COUSINS?? Wild. — Kelsey Lynne (@kelseyoneshoe) April 14, 2021

As Kevin Smith noted, that two people out of a family would go on to become extremely famous, yet unbeknownst to one another, is truly extraordinary.

Gerard Way is only one half of the Way brothers who perform for My Chemical Romance. Joe Rogan also has a younger Way cousin in Mikey Way, the bassist of My Chemical Romance.

Joe Rogan provides TV update for 'The Joe Rogan Experience'

Advertisement

Joe Rogan's podcast has been scaling new heights in recent times. After its million-dollar deal with Spotify, Joe Rogan recently gave an update regarding the availability of video-episodes of the Joe Rogan Experience.

The announcement came alongside the expansion of the Spotify app to provide ways to view videos. JRE videos can be watched through the Spotify app, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Airplay and AndroidTV.

Furthermore, Rogan stated that the same service will be available on LG Smart TV soon, with other platforms like XBox, Roku and Samsung Smart TV to follow soon.

Joe Rogan launched the podcast with Brian Redban back in December 2009. Yet it wasn't until 2015 that J.R.E. broke out as one of the best podcasts out there.

Now 1,634 episodes away from its humble beginnings, the Joe Rogan Experience is one of the most widely viewed, enjoyable and engaging podcasts out there.