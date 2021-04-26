Nobody loves knockouts in the UFC more than Joe Rogan and he has multiple reaction highlight reels to prove it.

Joe Rogan, a long-time UFC commentator, and world-renowned podcast host has been synonymous with the world's largest MMA promotion. That's because aside from the hard-hitting action, Joe Rogan's reactions to the fights have truly been a memorable part of many UFC events through the years.

Over the weekend, Rogan went viral once again for his over-the-top reactions, befitting a remarkable pay-per-view event like UFC 261. On that note, let's take a look at some of Joe Rogan's funniest, weirdest, and most entertaining moments in the UFC commentary booth.

5 craziest reactions by Joe Rogan during a UFC fight:

1) UFC 261: Weili Zhang vs. Rose Namajunas

Last Saturday's UFC 261 card was one of the most memorable events in recent history. The event lived up to its billing as it saw three title fights which all ended spectacularly.

In the co-main event, challenger 'Thug' Rose Namajunas took back the UFC strawweight title by knocking out Zhang Weili who was on a 21-fight winning streak.

Like most UFC fans, Rogan's reaction to Namajunas' head kick KO was a combination of shock and disbelief. With wide eyes and an agape mouth, Rogan turned to one of his broadcast partners, Jon Anik, as if he was trying to confirm that what they had just witnessed was real.

In the post-fight interview, Joe Rogan shared an earnest moment with the newly-crowned champ. The announcer told 'Thug' Rose that her win made him emotional:

"Rose this was a special moment in MMA. I feel like I just witnessed a real one. You got me crying up here."

2) UFC 226: Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier

Like Joe Rogan, former UFC heavyweight Daniel Cormier also owns some of the best reaction highlights as a commentator. But at UFC 226, Cormier's KO victory elicited the night's best reaction from Joe Rogan.

Just before the opening round ended, Cormier caught Stipe Miocic with a nasty right hook. DC followed up with a few ground-and-pound strikes for good measure to seal the championship-winning performance.

When Miocic dropped to the floor, Joe Rogan knew exactly what was coming next. His broadcast colleague would become a two-division champ and his reaction to it was perfect. Joe Rogan placed his hands on his head in disbelief and leaned back on his chair, speechless.

Stipe got his revenge a year later when he and Cormier ran it back at UFC 241. Joe Rogan had a similar reaction to the rematch but the original was just better.

3) UFC 232: Cris Cyborg vs. Amanda Nunes

Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg were two of the most dominant champions in the UFC in 2018. When the pair clashed at UFC 232, Nunes produced one of the most memorable knockout highlights.

Once Nunes and Cyborg engaged in a slugfest in round one, Joe Rogan wasn't able to contain his excitement. He stood up in anticipation of a huge knockout and he wasn't disappointed.

Nunes landed bomb after bomb as Cyborg's legs began to wobble. After eating a barrage of power punches to the head, Cyborg couldn't take any more punishment, crashing face-first into the mat.

Joe Rogan started yelling in exhilaration with both arms raised high. At that moment, he knew exactly what had just happened. Joe Rogan witnessed Nunes solidify her status as the women's GOAT in the UFC.

4) UFC 193: Holly Holm vs. Ronda Rousey

As a long-time TV host and sports commentator, Joe Rogan naturally has a way with words. His eloquence and wit are among the reasons why the Joe Rogan Experience podcast has been a massive success. At UFC 193, however, Joe Rogan had nothing.

Rousey was a heavy favorite against Holly Holm, who at the time was a virtual unknown. On top of that, 'Rowdy' was arguably the UFC's biggest star at that moment and everyone was just expecting her to walk past Holm.

However, Holm clearly had other plans. In one of the most shocking upsets in UFC history, 'The Preacher's Daughter' put Rousey to sleep with a beautiful head kick.

Joe Rogan's priceless reaction perfectly encapsulated how the MMA world felt at that specific moment. He looked at the camera with a confused look on his face as he was trying to process what just went down.

5) UFC 248: Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose

The trio of Joe Rogan, Jon Anik, and Daniel Cormier form one of the most entertaining broadcast teams in sports. One of the most hilarious reactions of the octagon's commentary triumvirate came at UFC 248 when Beneil Dariush knocked out Drakkar Klose after a wild exchange.

Joe Rogan's face expressed how giddy he was after witnessing a breathtaking highlight. Meanwhile, DC – who was in absolute disbelief – collapsed into Rogan's lap after the KO.