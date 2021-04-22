"Don't switch up on your boy like that" - Jake Paul threatens to beat Daniel Cormier the same way Stipe Miocic did

After his first-round knockout victory over Ben Askren, Jake Paul has now sent out a warning to Daniel Cormier. While acknowledging Cormier's contribution to the MMA community, Paul boldly claimed that he is ready to beat up the former UFC heavyweight champion.

On a recent edition of the Impaulsive podcast, Jake Paul responded to a clip Cormier posted on Twitter after the former knocked out Askren in the first-round of their boxing showdown.

The YouTuber-turned-pro-boxer further continued his rant towards DC by stating that he would beat the former UFC double champion similarly to how his fellow Ohio native Stipe Miocic did. Here's what Paul said:

"And then just like turns his back on him. Like, this is the point I'm trying to get bro, like so many fake motherf*****s in this generation. Daniel Cormier, 'That's my boy Ben, he's gonna beat Jake. He pushed him in the face, so he's gonna win now.' I knock him [Ben Askren] out, he's [Cormier] on Twitter, 'Ben, are you serious bro? Ben are you kidding me? I can't believe you did that to the MMA community.' Shut the f**k up b***h. Daniel Cormier, I'll beat the f**k out of your fata** too. Just like Stipe did."

Jake Paul added that while he respects Cormier and is appreciative of what the latter has done for the MMA community, he certainly didn't acknowledge the fact that Cormier switched up on Askren after his loss. Paul continued:

"I get it. Look, I respect him, I think he's great. I think he's had an amazing career. I'm appreciative of what he's done for the MMA community but don't switch up on your boy like that. It shows your true character."

Could Jake Paul cross paths with Daniel Cormier in the future?

After his win over Ben Askren at the Triller Fight Club event, it remains to be seen who Jake Paul will be fighting next. The Problem Child has had issues with the likes of KSI and Tommy Fury, who have both vouched to fight the YouTuber-turned-pro-boxer in recent months.

However, Paul has called out the likes of Conor McGregor and Daniel Cormier and has now set his sights on Mike Perry from the MMA community. While DC has been retired from combat sports for a while, a fight against Paul could be possible if he decides to make a return in the future.