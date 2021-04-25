Watch: A wild night of KOs had Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik giving crazy reactions at UFC 261

UFC 261 turned out to be a blockbuster event with two of the three title fights producing spectacular knockouts that had commentators Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik giving crazy reactions from the booth.

In the co-main event, a perfectly timed head kick by Rose Namajunas caught Weili Zhang off guard early in the first round as she went cold, crashing onto the canvas. A few follow-up strikes were all it took for Namajunas to become the strawweight champion again.

In the main event, Kamaru Usman delivered on his promise of finishing Jorge Masvidal, and how. After a back-and-forth contest in the first round, a vicious straight right hand by Usman left Masvidal out cold inside the Octagon, handing him his first knockout loss in the UFC.

Both knockouts were spectacular and thrilling in their own right, leaving the commentators as well as the crowd in awe of Namajunas and Usman. Check out the hilarious reactions from Daniel Cormier, Joe Rogan and Jon Anik after watching Namajunas' head-kick knockout of Zhang at UFC 261.

This isn't the first time that DC, Rogan and Anik have given a crazy reaction to a knockout. At UFC 248, when Beneil Dariush knocked out Drakkar Klose after a wild exchange of punches, the trio had an incredible reaction that became a rage on the internet.

The image of Cormier falling into Rogan's lap after the KO will remain one of the most hilarious moments in MMA for a long time to come.

What made UFC 261 such a blockbuster event?

An electric lineup of fights combined with some spectacular performances made for a very fitting welcome for UFC fans who were in attendance in Jacksonville, Florida, on the night.

The presence of 15,000 screaming fans after more than a year made for an amazing atmosphere and showed what fight fans had been missing all this while due to the ongoing pandemic.