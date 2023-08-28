What did Matthew Galhouse do? Florida softball coach arrested for allegedly stalking and exploiting underage players

Matthew Galhouse, the 40-year-old softball coach for Lady Hawks, was taken into custody on August 25, 2023, after a minor reported him to the authorities. He has reportedly been charged with s*xual battery of a victim aged between 12 and 18 years and s*xual activity with a teenager.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to s*xual abuse of a minor. Readers' discretion is advised.

Apart from the charges mentioned above, Matthew Galhouse has also been charged with stalking, promoting s*xual activity with a victim 16 years or younger, and traveling to meet a minor, as per the New York Post.

Tampa resident, Matthew Galhouse allegedly met the victim under the guise of providing private softball lessons

On Friday, August 25, Matthew Galhouse was taken into custody in connection to his alleged s*x crimes. According to the Pasco Sheriff's Office, the victim reported Galhouse to the authorities on August 17, 2023, and the crimes took place while he was the coach of the Lady Hawks softball team.

Authorities began investigating the case after the victim reported Matthew Galhouse on August 17. Officials claimed that Galhouse would allegedly meet the victim under the guise of providing private softball lessons. It was revealed that the suspect had reportedly been in contact with the minor victim since March 2023. He was also accused of sending inappropriate messages to the victim on social media platforms.

Galhouse allegedly established contact with the victim in March 2023. (Image via US-Crimes/Twitter)

The Pasco Sheriff's Office shed some light on the allegations against Galhouse and stated:

"Beginning around late May 2023, Galhouse spent time with the victim and sent messages to the victim through social media which detailed his affection. Galhouse also began meeting with the victim under the guise of providing private softball lessons."

Upon investigation, it was revealed that while Matthew Galhouse had been working as the coach for the softball team since 2018, he was never employed at a Pasco County school.

Law enforcement officials are yet to identify other possible victims in the case. They have urged those with information about the case to reach out to them.

Galhouse allegedly sent illicit messages to the victim. (Image via Asha Fassbender/Twitter)

