What happened to Mike Ryan? Minnesota man Ryan John Whisler sentenced to probation over hockey coach's death

45-year-old Ryan John Whisler was sentenced to seven years of probation after he was found guilty in connection to the death of a high school hockey coach, Mike Ryan. Whisler was charged with second-degree unintentional murder over the death that took place in a bar on April 17, 2021.

Mike reportedly confronted Ryan John Whisler after the latter failed to follow social distancing rules at a bar in St. Paul. This was when the two men got into a scuffle, which later turned violent.

Whisler was initially charged with second-degree murder. However, he was convicted of first-degree manslaughter while committing fifth-degree assault. Whisler pleaded guilty in May and received his sentencing on Monday, August 7.

Mike Ryan fell down the stairs and died after Ryan John Whisler punched him

In April 2021, Jefferson High School's girls hockey team coach Mike Ryan died after being punched by 45-year-old Ryan John Whisler at a St. Paul bar. The chain of events began when the duo was in the bar's washroom.

As per Mike's two friends, he and Whisler went to the bar restroom at the same time. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, some of the urinals were covered with cellophane to encourage social distancing. According to the criminal complaint against Whisler:

"Whisler punched a hole in the cellophane and took a cell phone video of himself urinating at the covered urinal."

The victim was not on board with Ryan's behavior but didn't confront him at the time. Later, while leaving the bar, he called Ryan John Whisler out, and a scuffle took place between the two men. Surveillance footage captured the incident and saw the suspect grabbing the victim's collar.

Sumner @renmusb1 Ryan John Whisler, 43 Recorded Himself Peeing in Restaurant Bathroom, Then Killed Girls Hockey Coach Mike Ryan, 48 Who Called Him Out. "I remember watching, like 48hrs, a Det. said "Ladies if you knew what was waiting for you outside, you'd never leave the house"! Filthy Hyena! pic.twitter.com/E37H042Bvb

Shortly after that, Ryan punched Mike, causing his mask to drop. A man then came in between the two men, and the former punched the hockey coach in the head. The complaint further read:

"The video, when played frame by frame, shows Whisler pushed (Ryan) towards the stairs. (Ryan) flew through the air to the bottom of the stairs and his head hit the concrete."

The victim died of a severe brain injury

Law enforcement officers arrived at the site and discovered Mike Ryan lying on his back on the ground. He was soon rushed to Regions Hospital, where doctors revealed that he had sustained a severe brain injury, which he later died from.

Whisler had left the area by then, but cops discovered his identity as he paid his bill at the bar using his credit card. He reportedly came back to pick up an item from the stairs and then ran away again. Ryan John Whisler turned himself in the next day.

Later, a GoFundMe page was also launched to help the victim's family, and it raised about $212,000.

Saint Paul Police Department @sppdmn HOMICIDE UPDATE



The man who died yesterday after being assaulted at a downtown bar Saturday night has been ID’d as Michael G. Ryan, 48, of Bloomington, Minn.



Ryan John Whisler, 43, of Saint Paul, has been arrested and booked into the Ramsey County jail for second-degree murder.

The victim graduated in 1991, from Bloomington's Jefferson High School. Mike Ryan also played hockey at Gustavus Adolphus College. At the time of his death, he was working as the hockey coach of the Jefferson High School's girls' team.

Whisler was recently sentenced to seven years of probation. The terms of Whisler's probation include several factors like completing a year at Ramsey County workhouse and opting for therapy for two years. He also has to join an anger management program, and cannot drink during his probation period, as per Fox News.

Ryan John Whisler also has to complete a certified alcohol abuse program. Apart from these terms, Ryan has to volunteer at a government agency or a non-profit restorative justice program, on a weekly basis for two years.

Officials ordered that if he does not follow the current conditions of his sentencing, he will have to serve 86 months behind bars, as per MEAWW.