Mdou Moctar GoFundMe: Tuareg guitarist launches fundraiser to stay in US in wake of Niger military coup

On Wednesday, August 2, a fundraiser was launched for the members of Mdou Moctar, a band from Agadez, Niger. The fundraiser stated that due to the military coup in Niger, the members of the band are now stuck in the United States. As a result, they are collecting funds for 'emergency housing and living expenses' while they remain in the country.

According to the GoFundMe page, as the members of Mdou Moctar are virtually stranded, they are unable to send money to their dependents. As a result, the donations are also intended to lighten their financial burdens as they attempt to plan their next move.

As of Friday, August 4, the initiative has raised over $69,000 of a $75,000 goal.

Mdou Moctar look to promote world peace through their music

Mdou Moctar is a Nigerien rock band spearheaded by Mahamadou Souleymane, a Tuareg guitarist and songwriter who is between 37 and 39 years old, based on conflicting records of his date of birth.

The band gained significant recognition in Niger for their work in rock music and film. While Mdou Moctar is the name of the band, it is also a pseudonym, which Mahamadou Souleymane uses to identify himself on stage. The other members of the group include Ahmoudou Madassane and Souleymane Ibrahim.

Bart Coleman @bartcoleman

gofund.me/82ce7c5c Help Mdou Moctar While They Cannot Return Home

Over the years, the group gained recognition around Niger for the deep political consciousness in their works. They were also dedicated to promoting music in their hometown of Agadez.

The band members said that Tuareg guitar traditions bear a strong resemblance to Western rock, and that this inspired them to celebrate and develop upon their roots. Speaking as Mdou Moctar, Mahamadou Souleymane discussed the principles and vision of the band.

“I want the world to know that we are making music to promote world peace and be with everyone on the same level, fighting against racism. All colors and genders are equal. Women, Men and children all suffer in the desert due to the colonization by France and therefore there is a lack of the basics - hospitals, drinking water, schools,” the rock musican said.

The band's 2023 tour coincided with the coup d'etat in their home country of Niger. The coup, led by the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, has been orchestrated to topple the Government of Niger. The conflict formally began on July 26, 2023, and is expected to continue for a prolonged period.

… @cheneyrock

gofund.me/82ce7c5c Phenomenal group and their families are in a tough spot and need a little help.

The GoFundMe page read:

"As a result of the dangerous political climate, the three are unable to return to their homes and families. Borders in and out of the country have been closed, along with financial institutions, and foreign nationals have left the country on emergency flights, in fear of an imminent civil war."

The fundraiser stated that the band will most likely stay in America until further notice.