What happened to Marinus Iwuchukwu? Pennsylvania college professor dies in alleged murder-suicide

Marinus Iwuchukwu and his wife were found dead in a home on Thorncrest Drive in Pennsylvania's Wilkins Township in what police are suspecting to be a murder-suicide carried out by the latter. Iwuchukwu, 59, a professor at Duquesne University, is believed to have been stabbed to death by his wife, who later killed herself using a gun.

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of murder and suicide, which may be triggering to certain readers. Discretion is advised.

The Allegheny County Department of Police said in a statement that officers reached the Iwuchukwu home at around 10 am on January 17, 2023. They were reportedly informed by a third party of a "violent domestic" clash in the household.

Amy Hudak @amy_hudak The man found dead with stab wounds in the Wilkins Township murder-suicide is 59-year-old Marinus Iwuchukwu. He’s a professor of religious studies at Duquesne University. County Police say the woman died from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. @WPXI The man found dead with stab wounds in the Wilkins Township murder-suicide is 59-year-old Marinus Iwuchukwu. He’s a professor of religious studies at Duquesne University. County Police say the woman died from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. @WPXI https://t.co/cmhwnIJedk

SWAT officers had to be brought in to break into Marinus Iwuchukwu's home

Lt. Venerando Costa, an official with the Allegheny County Department of Police, said that the third party had somehow learned that the professor had been stabbed. He added that his 50-year-old wife, Charce Dunn, was found inside the home with a firearm. Iwuchukwu worked as a professor at Duquesne University.

Costa added that local police stations had failed to make contact with the Iwuchukwu household. Upon receiving no response from either the professor or his wife, they had to call in the SWAT team in order to break into the home.

Inside, officers found the bodies of Marinus Iwuchukwu and his wife. Both reportedly had stab wounds on them while Charce bore a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Marinus Iwuchukwu was an associate professor of theology

Duquesne University's official website shows that Marinus Iwuchukwu was an assistant professor of theology at the institution. The professor, who was originally from Nigeria, held a PhD in systematic theology. He obtained a postgraduate degree in journalism from Marquette University.

At Duquesne, Iwuchukwu's specialization was in media and religion, interreligious dialog, and religious pluralism.

The Dean of McAnulty College and Graduate School of Liberal Arts, Duquesne University, Dr. Kristine L. Blair, said (as quoted by the Catholic Theological Society of America) regarding her colleague's death:

"It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the death of Dr. Marinus Iwuchukwu, Associate Professor of Theology, who had taught in the Theology Department since 2008."

Blair added that Iwuchukwu was the former Chair of the Department and an internationally recognized expert on interreligious dialog and even on inclusive religious pluralism.

Nigerian senator Shehu Sani tweeted about the professor's death and has demanded a thorough investigation of it.

Senator Shehu Sani @ShehuSani The death of a Nigerian in the US,Professor Marinus Iwuchukwu and his wife in their residence in Pittsburg Pennsylvania is tragic.The FG must demand full investigation from the US Authorities. The death of a Nigerian in the US,Professor Marinus Iwuchukwu and his wife in their residence in Pittsburg Pennsylvania is tragic.The FG must demand full investigation from the US Authorities.

The Duquesne Duke spoke to a neighbor, Carl Mosley, who referred to Iwuchukwu as an "outstanding neighbor".

Allegheny County Police have asked people with any information regarding the incident to call them at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).

