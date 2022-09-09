Who is Uju Anya? Carnegie Mellon University professor's controversial tweet on Queen Elizabeth deleted after mass outrage

Uju Anya, a professor at Carnegie Melon University, was slammed online after she mocked late Queen Elizabeth II's health condition hours before her death.
In a series of now-deleted controversial tweets, the professor hoped that the late Queen's death would be "excruciating." She also added some vile and racist words in her message.
Taking to her Twitter handle on September 8, Uju Anya wrote (via the Daily Mail):
She did not stop at this and further added:
"That wretched woman and her bloodthirsty throne have f***** generations of my ancestors on both sides of the family, and she supervised a government that sponsored the genocide my parents and siblings survived. May she die in agony."
Her tweets sparked mass outrage over the social media platform, with people criticizing Anya over her words. One of the critics was Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who wrote:
She responded and said that she hoped everyone Bezos and his "merciless greed" have harmed would remember him the way she remembers her colonizers.
All you need to know about the controversial professor Uju Anya
As per her official website, Anya is an associate professor of modern languages at Carnegie Mellon University. She specializes in diversity, equality, and inclusion in instructional methods, curriculum design, and applied linguistics as a social justice practice. Anya also specializes in intercultural communication, and service-learning and civic engagement in secondary and university-level language programs.
As for her educational qualifications, she graduated from Dartmouth College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Romance languages. Uju Anya earned her Masters degree in Brazilian studies from Brown University and did her Ph.D. in applied linguistics from UCLA.
Before working at Carnegie Mellon University, Anya served in other prestigious institutions like Penn State University, University of Southern California, and Dartmouth College.
Carnegie Mellon University condemned Uju Anya's tweets
Hours after Anya posted her controversial tweets, Carnegie Mellon University gave an official statement distancing themselves from the backlash faced by the educator.
The statement read, in part:
"We do not condone the offensive and objectionable messages posted by Uju Anya today on her personal social media account.
The university added that Anya's views don't represent its values and aren't the "standards of discourse we seek to foster."
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch of Britain, passed away on September 8 at the age of 96. The throne will be succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Get to know more about your favorite TikTok creators, check out SK TikTok Wiki