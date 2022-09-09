Who is Uju Anya? Carnegie Mellon University professor's controversial tweet on Queen Elizabeth deleted after mass outrage

Uju Anya, a professor at Carnegie Melon University, was slammed online after she mocked late Queen Elizabeth II's health condition hours before her death.

In a series of now-deleted controversial tweets, the professor hoped that the late Queen's death would be "excruciating." She also added some vile and racist words in her message.

Taking to her Twitter handle on September 8, Uju Anya wrote (via the Daily Mail):

The Carnegie Melon University professor's tweet (Image via Twitter @abline11)

She did not stop at this and further added:

"That wretched woman and her bloodthirsty throne have f***** generations of my ancestors on both sides of the family, and she supervised a government that sponsored the genocide my parents and siblings survived. May she die in agony."

£ngя. Dennis Чµcεε @Dennis_Yucee



Such a courageous woman...One Love Professor Uju Anya knows what’s- up , not any Nigerian born professor can dare to speak out like this honorable professor.Such a courageous woman...One Love Professor Uju Anya knows what’s- up , not any Nigerian born professor can dare to speak out like this honorable professor.Such a courageous woman...One Love❤ https://t.co/3LSNcKr5TR

Her tweets sparked mass outrage over the social media platform, with people criticizing Anya over her words. One of the critics was Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who wrote:

Jeff Bezos @JeffBezos This is someone supposedly working to make the world better? I don’t think so. Wow. twitter.com/ujuanya/status… This is someone supposedly working to make the world better? I don’t think so. Wow. twitter.com/ujuanya/status…

She responded and said that she hoped everyone Bezos and his "merciless greed" have harmed would remember him the way she remembers her colonizers.

Uju Anya @UjuAnya



May everyone you and your merciless greed have harmed in this world remember you as fondly as I remember my colonizers. @JeffBezos Otoro gba gbue gi.May everyone you and your merciless greed have harmed in this world remember you as fondly as I remember my colonizers. @JeffBezos Otoro gba gbue gi. May everyone you and your merciless greed have harmed in this world remember you as fondly as I remember my colonizers.

All you need to know about the controversial professor Uju Anya

Piquancy @piquancysan

#RIPQueenElizabeth #QueenElizabeth #queen I stand with Uju Anya! Jeff Bezos should go to hell with Queen Elizabeth II ! I stand with Uju Anya! Jeff Bezos should go to hell with Queen Elizabeth II ! #RIPQueenElizabeth #QueenElizabeth #queen https://t.co/lJxsKjJDBz

As per her official website, Anya is an associate professor of modern languages at Carnegie Mellon University. She specializes in diversity, equality, and inclusion in instructional methods, curriculum design, and applied linguistics as a social justice practice. Anya also specializes in intercultural communication, and service-learning and civic engagement in secondary and university-level language programs.

As for her educational qualifications, she graduated from Dartmouth College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Romance languages. Uju Anya earned her Masters degree in Brazilian studies from Brown University and did her Ph.D. in applied linguistics from UCLA.

Before working at Carnegie Mellon University, Anya served in other prestigious institutions like Penn State University, University of Southern California, and Dartmouth College.

Carnegie Mellon University condemned Uju Anya's tweets

Hours after Anya posted her controversial tweets, Carnegie Mellon University gave an official statement distancing themselves from the backlash faced by the educator.

Carnegie Mellon University @CarnegieMellon A statement regarding recent social media posts by Uju Anya. A statement regarding recent social media posts by Uju Anya. https://t.co/NinpPa4rZg

The statement read, in part:

"We do not condone the offensive and objectionable messages posted by Uju Anya today on her personal social media account.

The university added that Anya's views don't represent its values and aren't the "standards of discourse we seek to foster."

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch of Britain, passed away on September 8 at the age of 96. The throne will be succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.

