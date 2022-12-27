Who is Dmitry Medvedev? Elon Musk slammed over 'epic' response to US Civil war prediction

American business magnate Elon Musk was slammed online after he responded to Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev's predictions for the year 2023.

On Tuesday, December 27, the 57-year-old politician took to his Twitter handle to share a thread about his predictions about world politics. Here's what he tweeted:

Medvedev began the thread by predicting increased oil and gas prices and ended it by stating that digital fiat currencies will be used instead of Euro and Dollar as global reserve currencies.

To this, Twitter CEO Musk replied, "Epic thread!!" and was slammed online for his response.

All you need to know about Dmitry Medvedev and his exact predictions for 2023

Born on September 14, 1965, Dmitry Medvedev is a Russian politician who previously served as the state's president and prime minister.

From 1990 to 1999, Medvedev was a law professor at St. Petersburg State University while subsequently working at the state's mayor's office. At the time, he crossed paths with future Russian president Vladimir Putin.

He grew close to Putin and headed his presidential election campaign in 2000. Three years later, Medvedev became Putin's chief of staff, and in 2005, he was appointed the first deputy prime minister. He made his name and became an able administrator but also drew backlash over his admiration for Western pop culture.

On May 7, 2008, Dmitry Medvedev became the Russian president and immediately named Putin his prime minister. The duo worked together as a strong team. Russia's greatest achievement under his administration was its accession to the World Trade Organization in December 2011.

He served as the president for four years, till May 7, 2012, and did not stand in the re-elections.

What did Dmitry Medvedev predict for 2023?

In his lengthy Twitter thread, Dmitry Medvedev predicted that oil and gas prices would rise. He continued stating that the United Kingdom will rejoin the European Union, which will ultimately collapse. The euro will also become a "former EU currency."

Dmitry Medvedev @MedvedevRussiaE 6. War will break out between France and the Fourth Reich. Europe will be divided, Poland repartitioned in the process



Medvedev continued by stating that France will go into war with The Fourth Reich, which will encompass "the territory of Germany and its satellites, i.e., Poland, the Baltic states, Czechia, Slovakia, the Kiev Republic, and other outcasts."

He also predicted that Europe will be divided, Northern Ireland will join the Republic of Ireland, and Poland will be repartitioned in the process.

Dmitry added that a civil war will break out in the United States, with California and Texas becoming independent states. He also stated that Mexico and Texas will form an allied state. He also predicted Elon Musk's future, stating:

"[Musk] will win the presidential election in a number of states which, after the new Civil War’s end, will have been given to the GOP."

Medvedev also predicted the largest stock markets and stated that financial activity will shift from Europe and the US to Asia.

Elon Musk was slammed online for his response to Dmitry Medvedev's predictions

After Elon Musk replied "epic thread" on Medvedev's predictions for 2023, several users slammed the platform's CEO. Twitterati criticized him for siding with the Russian leader and promoting his predictions about the "civil war" and being elected president in 2023.

Charles Johnson @Green_Footballs Elon Musk just amplified a seriously unhinged thread by pro-Putin wacko Dmitry Medvedev (arguably a war criminal), predicting a fourth Reich in Europe, a civil war in the US, and Musk being elected president in 2023. Elon Musk just amplified a seriously unhinged thread by pro-Putin wacko Dmitry Medvedev (arguably a war criminal), predicting a fourth Reich in Europe, a civil war in the US, and Musk being elected president in 2023.

Michael MacKay @mhmck Dmitry Medvedev is a senior figure in the Russian terrorist state. He wrote his delusions about Germany forming a "Fourth Reich" and going to war with France, and Russian asset Elon Musk becoming president of a post-civil war USA.



Paul Reimer @reimerpaul_paul Elon Musk is now rooting for Civil War in America, in open and public collusion with Russia. Elon Musk is now rooting for Civil War in America, in open and public collusion with Russia.

David Corn @DavidCornDC Elon Musk @elonmusk @MedvedevRussiaE Epic thread!! @MedvedevRussiaE Epic thread!! This is how @elonmusk replied to a thread from Dmitry Medvedev, a pro-Putin cheerleader of the Ukraine war who referred to Ukrainians as "cockroaches." In the thread, he predicts a US civil war in 2023 w/ Musk becoming president. Despicable that Musk amplifies this war criminal. twitter.com/elonmusk/statu… This is how @elonmusk replied to a thread from Dmitry Medvedev, a pro-Putin cheerleader of the Ukraine war who referred to Ukrainians as "cockroaches." In the thread, he predicts a US civil war in 2023 w/ Musk becoming president. Despicable that Musk amplifies this war criminal. twitter.com/elonmusk/statu…

Elon Musk followed up after eight hours with another tweet where he called Medvedev's predictions "absurd," adding that he lacks knowledge of the progress of sustainable energy and artificial intelligence.

