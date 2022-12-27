"Creepy, cringe worthy and heartless": Santa Putin video leaves internet appalled 

A video of Russian President Vladimir Putin being portrayed as Santa in an anti-Western propaganda video has left netizens appalled. The video showed him dressed in a Santa suit “saving” children from being raised by homos*xual parents.

The controversial video of the Russian president dressed as Santa was created by production company Signal. In the clip, he can be seen swapping pictures of children’s same-s*x parents for one with male and female parents. Santa Putin can also be seen gifting a boy being raised as a girl a football, drum set and toy cars.

The clip begins with a boy wishing for Santa and drawing pictures for him. He can also be seen imagining traditional boys toys and a mother and a father. In the image the child draws, one can see the child holding the hands of a man and a woman.

The camera then turns to pictures seen around the child’s home’s mantelpiece that show “Parent 1” and “Parent 2” who are both male. The boy then looks disappointed to see a male child dressed as a girl, wearing a necklace and a headband. The child proceeds to throw away the photograph in disgust.

The camera then shows books with fictional titles that read- Straight into Gay, Render me, Gender me and Growing up Gay.

After writing a letter to Santa, the child can be seen placing it over the fireplace and falling asleep in pink pajamas.

Anton Gerashchenko @Gerashchenko_en Russian propaganda made a video of Putin as Santa Claus.

Putin Santa appears in Russian propaganda video

As the child nods off, Santa, who closely resembles Putin arrives to the child’s home. The Nutcracker Ballet’s Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy, written by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, plays in the background as Santa Putin busies himself by changing the decorations in the home and replacing the “girly” presents with gifts deemed to be more suitable for a boy.

Other items like typical male shoes, a football, drum kit and a statue of Jesus on the cross nailed to the wall can also be seen on the screen. The image of Jesus would have been included to discuss the perceived disbelief of Christian values in the west.

Propaganda videos leaves netizens disturbed (Image via Signal)

Adding in the disturbing video, “Parent 1” and “Parent 2” who were present in the framed photograph in the house, has been changed to another image showing a woman labeled as “mother” and a man labeled as “father.”

The Santa then glances into the camera and sneaks out of the house. The child, who was asleep, can then be seen awake and getting excited over his new toys. A message appears on the screen that reads:

“Dear Santa- Thank you and Merry Christmas! From all children of the world.”

Netizens react to Santa Putin video

Internet users were disappointed to learn that such a homophobic video exists. Many were not surprised by the country’s antics. Many expressed anger towards the video. A few tweets read:

🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🌻🌻🌻 @ojedaj @Gerashchenko_en He gave her her wish. A family of a mother and father instead of two fathers. This is truly disgusting. @Gerashchenko_en He gave her her wish. A family of a mother and father instead of two fathers. This is truly disgusting.

マブソン @mabesoone @Gerashchenko_en And the music : "Nutcracker" from Chaikovsky who was russian and ... an homosexual (persecuted !) @Gerashchenko_en And the music : "Nutcracker" from Chaikovsky who was russian and ... an homosexual (persecuted !)

WOKEbernie @BerniceFrankl @Gerashchenko_en It's getting more and more bizarre by the moment. @Gerashchenko_en It's getting more and more bizarre by the moment.

Just a few days ago, Putin visited a conference to raise money for a children’s charity. When asked if he believed in Father Frost, the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, he replied by saying- “of course, I do. All normal, decent people believe in Father Frost.” This comes after Putin’s military killed at least 450 children in Ukraine.

