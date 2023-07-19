What did James Henry So do? Charges against Tennessee cheer coach explored

27-year-old Tennessee cheer coach James Henry So has been arrested for allegedly r*ping a minor. The victim has been identified as a 17-year-old girl. According to Franklin Police Department, the alleged incident took place inside Premier Athletics, in Gothic Court on February 25, 2023. The victim was reportedly an employee at the place.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to s*xual abuse and r*pe of a minor. Readers’ discretion is advised.

Authorities took Henry into custody on Thursday, July 13, 2023. He is currently facing one count of aggravated r*pe, four counts of statutory r*pe, three counts of r*pe, and two counts of s*xual battery.

Cheer coach James Henry So was terminated after the incident was reported in March

James Henry has been accused of r*ping a minor (Image via Twitter/@DaltonReport) So was terminated immediately after the allegations were reported, (Image via lawana gilbert- 🌙/Twitter)

On March 2, 2023, Premier Athletics received accusations of s*xual misconduct related to James Henry and another employee. The suspect faced termination immediately, and the organization reported him to Franklin Police Department, USA Cheer, and the US All-Star Federation.

As per a statement by the Franklin Police Department:

“All of the charges were against one victim, a 17-year-old female, and occurred during a single encounter. It happened inside Premier Athletics, on Gothic Court.”

The release additionally stated:

“An investigation was initiated after the incident was reported in March. Results from that investigation, including an exhaustive review of evidence in the case, were presented to a Williamson County Grand Jury, who returned the charges police arrested So for, last night.”

Prosecutors claimed that James Henry “s*xually penetrated” the young girl who “did not consent.” According to the aggravated r*pe charge against him, in the process, he also “caused bodily injury to the minor child.”

Authorities believe that the 17-year-old girl is the only victim in the case

A tweet about the incident (Image via Twitter/@Kaygirl8Lawana)

After getting fired in March, James Henry was finally arrested on July 13, 2023, and was indicted too. According to the indictment, the s*xual battery charge has been filed against James Henry since he “unlawfully, knowingly, and feloniously” engaged in “s*xual contact with a minor child when he “knew or had reason to know at the time of said contact that the minor child did not consent.”

According to the compliance administrator for Premiere Athletics Nashville, Kim Brubeck:

“Mr. So has not been in any of our facilities since his removal. Premier Athletics Nashville will continue to work with the Franklin Police Department and stands by all survivors.”

James currently has been booked into the Williamson County Jail and is being held at a bond of $300,00. His arraignment has been scheduled for July 26, 2023.

According to cops, there possibly aren’t any more victims apart from the 17-year-old girl. However, they have requested anybody with any information regarding the case to contact them.

Back in 2021, several hidden cameras were reportedly discovered in the female changing rooms at Premier Athletics. The cameras contained about 60 videos of girls, mostly underaged, undressing.