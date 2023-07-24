What did Israel Garcia do? Former NYC high school dean and alleged gang leader convicted in 2010 murder

On July 20, 2023, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York announced that 32-year-old Israel Garcia was found guilty at trial of the October 11, 2010, murder of Alfonso "Joey" McClinton.

The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York mentioned that Israel, also referred to as "Shorty Rock," was the former leader of the Get Money Gunnaz, which is part of the Young Gunnaz street gang (the "GMG YGz").

According to the press release by the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Israel was found guilty of murder. This was in aid of racketeering, narcotics conspiracy, murder while engaged in narcotics conspiracy, murder through the use of a firearm, firearms use, carrying, and possession in connection with a drug trafficking crime, and attempted witness tampering.

The majority of charges that Israel Garcia is convicted for carry the death penalty or life sentence. However, any sentencing will be decided by a judge.

Israel Garcia's gang was in conflict with Joey McClinton's family over drug territory

NBC New York reported that court documents revealed that Israel Garcia ran the Get Money Gunnaz for over a decade. He was responsible for the distribution of drugs in the vicinity of East 184th Street and Morris Avenue in Fordham Heights of western Bronx, New York City.

The report by NBC New York mentions that due to a conflict over narcotics trafficking territory, armed gang members would reportedly have several exchanges of gunfights with rival crews, and in one such shootout on October 11, 2010, 21-year-old Alphonso "Joey" McClinton was shot to death.

In the press release by the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said:

"On October 11, 2010, Israel Garcia shot and killed 21-year-old Alfonso ‘Joey’ McClinton on a residential street in the Bronx. Garcia was the leader of the violent street gang known as the GMG YGz, which had been warring with Joey McClinton’s family over drug territory in the Bronx."

NBC New York reported that following the incident, authorities apprehended and convicted a GMG YGz gang member Joseph "Juice" Johnson. However, evidence and witness testimony revealed Israel to be the second shooter.

According to the report by NBC New York, Israel Garcia was also accused of attempting to avert Joseph "Juice" Johnson from testifying against him as he got worried that Joseph might cooperate with the authorities.

Israel Garcia recruited children into a drug trafficking enterprise

In a press release on February 16, 2023, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams mentioned that Israel Garcia worked as a dean at a local high school, whose name was not specified. He mentioned how he contradicted his role and instead endangered his students. The release read,

"As a former high school dean, Israel Garcia was trusted with guiding children towards a bright future, but we allege that Garcia himself was participating in the drug trafficking activity that a high school dean should be protecting his students from."

According to the press release by the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York on July 20, 2023, following the murder of Alfonso "Joey" McClinton, Israel established and expanded his role in the GMG YGz drug-selling territory. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said,

"For the next decade, Garcia led the GMG YGz’s reign of terror over the neighborhood, recruiting children and others into a drug trafficking enterprise that poisoned the community with crack cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl, and protecting his drug turf with firearms and violence."

In the press release by the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams appreciated the investigative work and efforts of the Drug Enforcement Administration, the New York City Police Department, the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, and the U.S. Marshals Service.