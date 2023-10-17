What did Seth Crosby post? Washington University Professor allegedly fired over controversial anti-Palestinian remarks 

A professor at Washington University named Dr. Seth Crosby was allegedly terminated from his employment after making controversial anti-Palestinian remarks on X (formerly Twitter). In fact, it was Crosby himself who confirmed on his now-deleted X account that he was fired by the university on October 14.

According to KMOX News, Dr. Crosby replied to a tweet on October 13 that claimed that Israel was engaging in an ethnic cleansing of Palestinians. In his response, the Washington University professor said that it was a “much-needed cleansing” and corrected the original post, saying it was not an ethnic one as “Israel is not targeting humans.”

Later, he clarified that he meant Israel was destroying the Hamas group and not the Palestinians. This comes in the wake of the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict that began on October 7, after the Hamas group launched a surprise attack on Israel, and the latter responded with a counterstrike.

Washington University professor Seth Crosby made anti-Palestinian remarks

Amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, a professor associated with Washington University’s School of Medicine for over two decades made some anti-Palestinian statements.

Dr. Seth Crosby on Friday responded to a tweet by @EMichaelJones1 that claimed that Israel was involved in the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.

“Much needed cleansing, yes, but not an ethnic one. Israel is not targeting humans,” Dr. Crosby replied.

In a follow-up post, he clarified that he hinted that Israel was targeting the Hamas group and not Palestinians in general. As soon as his controversial response came to the attention of Washington University, they allegedly fired Dr. Crosby, which he confirmed in his now-removed X account.

Not only that but in his last tweet, Seth Crosby mentioned how an apology would be insufficient to compensate for his anti-Palestinian statements and said he was sorry for his “clumsy words.” He also explained that he did not intend to “imply that the deaths of the Palestinian people were in any way acceptable.”

He also added how he “destroyed” himself and there was no reason to “hide anything.”

“I think in addition to being fired from Washington University, I will be kicked off of Twitter.”

While Seth Crosby said that his job was terminated, Washington University did not confirm the same. Instead, one of their spokespersons, Julie Flory, told STL via email that the professor was still employed, but the university is “following up as appropriate according to our policies and processes” and conducting its own internal investigation. The representative also said that the institute did not share Dr. Crosby’s opinions, nor did it share any responsibility.

As per his LinkedIn profile, Dr. Seth Crosby is the Director of Research Collaborations at the Department of Genetics, School of Medicine, Washington University. His roles include being the director of partnerships and alliances, director of the genome technology access center, and director of translational research.

Meanwhile, his bio on the university’s official website has been removed as of Sunday afternoon, according to STL.

As for the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, so far, over 3,000 people have lost their lives, and more than double are wounded. Many are even unaccounted for.