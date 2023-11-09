Who is Loay Alnaji? Rate My Professor negative reviews erupt in wake of Paul Kessler murder investigation

Netizens have identified Moorpark College professor Loay Alnaji as the person behind the murder of pro-Israel protestor Paul Kessler. This comes after The Post confirmed that the pro-Palestine lecturer was questioned by the police in Thousand Oaks, California. Now, netizens have taken to popular website Rate My Professors to flood the educator’s page with negative reviews.

For those unversed, 69-year-old Paul Kessler succumbed to his injuries after getting attacked during a pro-Israel demonstration. On November 6, law enforcement confirmed that he died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Since then, netizens have taken to the internet to pin the blame on Loay Alnaji despite the police not naming the professor as a suspect.

Popular non-profit organization Stop Antisemites took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to claim that a “pro-Hamas video was discovered on the Instagram feed of Loay Alnaji, the college professor who hit Jewish individual Paul Kessler in the face with a megaphone, ultimately killing him.”

X user @ImMeme0 also took to the platform to name the 50-year-old educator as the person behind the killing.

Loay Alnaji is a computer science professor at Moorpark College

According to The Post, Loay Alnaji is a computer science professor at Moorpark College. However, at the time of writing this article, his profile page had been taken down from the educational institution’s official website.

The Post claimed that Alnaji had proactively posted content that praised Palestinians on social media. In one social media post, he had written:

“Oh, God, give victory to your weak servants in Palestine, and everywhere … O Allah, bind their hearts with bond of patience and faith.”

According to X user @Artofhunger75, Alnaji posted pro-Hamas content on his official Instagram account, which was unavailable online at the time of writing this article.

X user @jenvanlaar also discovered that the professor had a YouTube channel where he posted religious content as well.

His profile on the Ventura County Community College website revealed that he had a doctorate in Business Administration and a minor in Information Systems. He reportedly pursued a master’s and Bachelor of Science degree in computer science.

According to a news outlet, Alnaji moved to the United States in the 1990s after previously being a resident of the United Arab Emirates.

He married Palestinian economics professor Nada Al Hammouri in 2015. The couple are parents to three children.

Loay Alnaji receives 2.5/5 rating on Rate My Professors

As netizens relentlessly fired shots at the professor online, several of them took to Rate My Professors to give him a poor rating. The page revealed he had received a 2.5/5 quality-based rating. The website also noted that 88 people had given him a rating of 1, which indicated “awful.”

Some reviews on Alnaji, which were left on the website, read:

Netizens put the Moorpark College professor on blast (Image via Rate My Professors)

According to the LA Times, Ventura County Sheriff Jim Fryhoff stated that an investigating into the incident is still ongoing as they had received “conflicting statements” regarding Kessler’s death.