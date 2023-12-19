Love Lies Bleeding: Kristen Stewart starrer from A24 bags an official poster 

Kristen Stewart and Katty O’Brain starrer Love Lies Bleeding has bagged an official poster. Prior to the Sundance Film Festival 2024, the makers of this A24-backed film are also set to release the trailer on December 19.

Rose Glass has directed Love Lies Bleeding, having also penned the script along with Weronika Tofilska. Glass rose to fame for directing the psychological horror Saint Maud (2019), which earned her nominations for the 74th British Academy Awards in the Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer and Outstanding British Film categories.

Love Lies Bleeding stars Kristen Stewart and Katy O’Brian in lead roles. The romantic thriller also has Dave Franco, Ed Harris, Anna Baryshnikov, and Jena Malone in supporting roles. A24 has bankrolled the feature along with Film4.

Love Lies Bleeding trailer to debut on December 19

A24 announced the trailer release date by sharing a new poster with the tagline “Revenge gets ripped” and the caption “Trailer for Rose Glass’s LOVE LIES BLEEDING tomorrow.” The poster features Katy O’Brian with a gun in her hand. Earlier, the makers also shared a first glimpse featuring Stewart and O’Brain.

The official website of the Sundance Film Festival reveals that the film is:

“A bombastic, larger-than-life sophomore effort.” The film festival website also unveiled the plot detail which states that "reclusive gym manager Lou falls hard for Jackie, an ambitious bodybuilder headed through town to Las Vegas in pursuit of her dream." It further states, "But their love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou’s criminal family."

It adds:

“An off-the-wall, rambunctious lesbian love story crashes into a family drama of the darkest ilk in this muscular thriller. As a small-town gym and a ravine just outside city limits become the playground for all flavors of mischief and mayhem, a heightened Americana sensibility and Glass’ deliciously distinctive, bold style create a world that is at once familiar and entirely fresh.”

It concludes:

“Love Lies Bleeding is somehow as sweetly romantic about loyalty as it is doggedly hedonistic. With a vaulting imagination and its roots in deeply human places, this film packs a gut punch unlike any other.’’

The Glass Rose-directed movie is set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival at Midnight screening. The film festival will also feature Hit Man, Krazy House, I Saw the TV Glow, In A Violent Nature, It’s What’s Inside, Kidnapping Inc., The Moogai, and Your Monster.