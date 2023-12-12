“A musical short film”: Fans speculate BTS Namjoon’s involvement in a film project following a Sundance cryptic message left by team RM at a temple

In the wake of BTS' Namjoon, aka RM's enlistment, several fans have been going through the archives of memories, images of the singer, his music, and more. An ARMY came across a post that displays written messages allegedly by one of his staff/crew members, "Team RM," just a few days before his enlistment. The message read,

"Let's win at a festival. Sundance."

This caused fans to run on the speculation mill as they all went feral over their latest discovery, which they had previously missed due to being overwhelmed by the rapper's departure.

Fans immediately started to conjecture whether the cryptic message had a connection to RM's second Instagram account (@rpwprpwprpwp), which he has recently opened. In addition, ARMYs speculate if the Indigo rapper-songwriter has been working behind a "musical short film" as they flooded X (formerly Twitter) with their theories.

"Could also be a documentary?": Fans run wild with their conjectures regarding Namjoon's upcoming release

The Indigo rapper-songwriter enrolled in the South Korean military on December 11, 2023, with an 18-month required service term. Nevertheless, Namjoon had already said he was recording new songs, which would be available once he enlisted in the army.

On December 5, he discussed his next projects on the final Weverse LIVE with his three members, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The four members of the group reassured their fans that they would have plenty of entertainment while they were away serving in the military until 2025.

Meanwhile, the particular message allegedly written by "Team RM" hinting at Sundance went viral online on December 12. For the unversed, the Sundance Institute is entrusted with organizing the annual Sundance Film Festival. Regarded as the United States' biggest independent film festival, it is one of the most esteemed and renowned film festivals.

Fans shared their theories online on X as some suspected that Namjoon must have worked on a documentary since his second Instagram account has posts resembling still shots from the retro film. At the same time, others assumed that the rapper must have produced a film that had been submitted to the Sundance Film Festival.

The festival is divided into two main sections: one for competitive categories for American and foreign dramatic and documentary films, which includes both feature and short films, and another section for non-competition categories that includes Sundance Kids, From the Collection, Premieres, and Documentary Premieres.

The Sundance Institute creates and protects the space for filmmakers and sequential storytellers to flourish as defenders and curators of independent narratives. The Institute was established in 1981 by the late Robert Redford to promote independence, bravado, and fresh perspectives in the US cinematic world.

Regardless of the numerous theories and rumors, one thing is certain: Namjoon put in a lot of effort before leaving to enlist in the military, so his fans should expect plenty more surprises and releases soon.