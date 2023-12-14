Hideo Kojima partners with A24 for Death Stranding Live action movie

The renowned independent film house A24 will now produce the live-action version of Death Stranding, the popular video game by Hideo Kojima. Fans are excited about the collaboration of the two icons and have been primed with the formal news.

The movie production company and distributor revealed on the A24 Shop that a $40 t-shirt in the Death Stranding style bearing the A24 emblem is up for grabs. Fans are excited to see the Norman Reedus-centric game finally get a live-action adaptation.

A Death Stranding live-action movie is in the works with Hideo Kojima and A24

In 2022, Kojima Productions (Hideo Kojima's company) and Hammerstone Studios formally confirmed their partnership to start working on a Death Stranding movie. Another significant participant in the initiative has now been made public.

The video game's live-action adaptation will be produced by indie film studio A24, which has previously worked on movies like Everything Everywhere All at Once, Uncut Gems, Lady Bird, Hereditary, and Midsommar. Strangely enough, the news of this announcement came via a merch listing which read:

"It’s official: we’ve partnered with Kojima Productions on the live-action feature film adaptation of Hideo Kojima’s acclaimed video game, Death Stranding."

The 2019 video game follows Sam Porter Bridges (Norman Reedus), a courier who battles to mend the shattered United States following a cataclysmic catastrophe known as the "Death Stranding," in an ominously prophetic tale.

Not much has been revealed about the movie adaptation, like if it will include its long list of cast members from the game, which includes Lindsay Wagner, Lea Seydoux, and Norman Reedus. Hideo Kojima has previously declared he will not be directing the film but will be "deeply involved" in its making. Kojima has also said:

“The film will be taking a direction that nobody has tried before with a movie adaptation of a game. I received a lot of offers, but my intention from the start was never to make a blockbuster film. Alex Lebovici from Hammerstone Studios shared my vision with regards to that. There were a lot of pitches to make a large-scale movie with famous actors and flashy explosions, but what good would explosions be in the video game?

"Making money isn’t something I’m focused on at all, either. I’m aiming for a more arthouse approach, and the only person who offered to make a film like that was Alex Lebovici, which makes me think he’s a rather unusual type.”

The renowned creator recently revealed an Xbox-exclusive title, OD, at the game awards. It is a joint project with Jordan Peele and features Sophia Lillis and Hunter Schafer.

The involvement of A24 in the live-action adaptation of Kojima’s masterpiece has fans all over the world excited, seeing how this news confirms an arthouse horror approach to Death Stranding.